The Gunners sacked Unai Emery last month and have struggled to replace Wenger, who departed in 2018.

Having arrived in 1996, the Frenchman spent a long and illustrious period of his career at the north London club and eventually left with fans unhappy with the team's decline.

With Arsenal having endured their worst run of form since 1977, failing to win in eight successive Premier League matches prior to the victory over West Ham on Monday, Wenger believes the manager cannot be solely blamed.

Video - 'Training should be more efficient' - Wenger starts as FIFA's new chief of football development 01:21

"These days, the size of the club sometimes stop them from keeping the culture of performance," Wenger said in an interview with So Foot.

"When I arrived at Arsenal, we were 80. When I left, there were 750, and when there's 750 people in one organisation, each thinks about saving themselves rather than improving.

Arsenal presented Arsene Wenger as their manager in September 1996PA Sport

"I think there's a degree of reflexion for me: how do you keep that desire to perform? Up to about 150, I think you can stay human. You know the name of the wife, of the kid of such and such.

" My regret at Arsenal is to have gone from human size to inhuman, with a heavier administrative weight. Everything accelerated. "

"Ten years ago, you’d see a guy who was good, you’d get him in, give him a tracksuit and he’d be a part of the team.

"That’s long gone. Now, if you want a new physio, you go through 300 applications. That’s how, at Arsenal, bit by bit, I felt the club slip away from me."

Video - Ljungberg – ‘The way to change the atmosphere at Arsenal is to play better football’ 01:03

The current frontrunners for the vacant managerial position at the Emirates Stadium are Carlo Ancelotti, Mikel Arteta, Massimiliano Allegri, Rafael Benitez and Patrick Vieira.

Present caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg remains a viable candidate for the permanent role should he continue to secure positive results, while former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is not out of the running.