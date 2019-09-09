The Frenchman delivered three Premier League titles in north London - two as part of a double with the FA Cup and the other an unprecedented unbeaten season.

Wenger's success waned in later years and he believes he suffered from having too many managerial duties and too little time to think about football.

"My frustration in the end was that I didn't have enough time to think about football," he told beIN SPORTS.

"Maybe because I was in a form of model of management where I had so many things to do but I was slowly, if I think back today, I was invaded between the time I arrived to the end.

"I was basically invaded by demands that stopped me from concentrating on what is the most important part of my job."

Wenger also believes that there is too much emphasis on individual talent in the modern game, rather than team ethic, citing basketball as the precedent.

"We have gone a little bit the trend of the NBA," he said.

"That means you look more at the athlete that is in the player, than the player that is in the athlete.

"Overall, in the next 10-15 years we have to think of what is the next step. You see many players that are top, top athletes now but you think there is a dimension that is a little bit missing - the team thinking and the team attitude in the way they think about the game.

Video - 'I always wanted to go to the World Cups' - Wenger interested in 2022 role 01:05

Wenger also confirmed that he plans to write an autobiography of his long time in football.

"I will, because at some stage I think with such vast experience it's important to share what I know and what I learned in my life," Wenger said.

"I'm tempted to do it in French because maybe I'm more comfortable to express my deep feelings. So at the moment I'm working on that."