Getty Images
Wenger: I’ve turned down Premier League offers
Arsene Wenger admits he has turned down offers from Premier League clubs due to his ties with Arsenal.
The former Arsenal manager has been out of a job since calling time on his 22-year reign of the Gunners at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.
The Frenchman has previously expressed his intent on returning to the dugout, but it appears unlikely that will be in England.
"I'm an Arsenal man and after that I'm a professional. I can't stop working," said Wenger, speaking ahead of the Nordoff Robbins Legends of Football gala dinner.
"I decided to move out of the Premier League because I am too linked with Arsenal. I had opportunities to work in England but I turned them down.
" I don't want to tell you [which clubs] because there are people in charge and it would unfair to them."
Wenger also defended his record towards the end of his spell with Arsenal, who finished fifth and sixth in his last two seasons at the club.
He added: "I know it is normal that people always want more. We won a lot and we built the [Emirates] stadium.
"It's difficult to explain today the circumstances in which we built the stadium because the turnovers today have been multiplied by five.
"When we decided to build the stadium, we had a turnover of £90m and the stadium was £430m. Then the pressure is really there and I think to come out of that period in a very healthy situation was a little bit of a miracle."