The former Arsenal manager has been out of a job since calling time on his 22-year reign of the Gunners at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

The Frenchman has previously expressed his intent on returning to the dugout, but it appears unlikely that will be in England.

"I'm an Arsenal man and after that I'm a professional. I can't stop working," said Wenger, speaking ahead of the Nordoff Robbins Legends of Football gala dinner.

Video - Wenger: Poch has done very well but people demand more 01:01

"I decided to move out of the Premier League because I am too linked with Arsenal. I had opportunities to work in England but I turned them down.

" I don't want to tell you [which clubs] because there are people in charge and it would unfair to them. "

Wenger also defended his record towards the end of his spell with Arsenal, who finished fifth and sixth in his last two seasons at the club.

He added: "I know it is normal that people always want more. We won a lot and we built the [Emirates] stadium.

Video - Eriksen uncertainty affecting Spurs chemistry, says Wenger 01:15

"It's difficult to explain today the circumstances in which we built the stadium because the turnovers today have been multiplied by five.

"When we decided to build the stadium, we had a turnover of £90m and the stadium was £430m. Then the pressure is really there and I think to come out of that period in a very healthy situation was a little bit of a miracle."