"That is bull****" - Villa boss Smith denies Terry bust-up

By Alexander Netherton

1 hour ago

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith was explicit in denying a bust-up with his assistant manager John Terry.

Twitter rumours suggested that Smith and the former England and Chelsea captain Terry were pulled apart in the tunnel at the Southampton-Villa game, which Villa lost 2-0.

Villa lose away to Southampton

Asked about the alleged incident after the game, Smith told the press: "That is bullsh*t."

The story's source was reported as a local radio journalist, but he has denied making such a claim.

