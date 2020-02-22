Eurosport
"That is bull****" - Villa boss Smith denies Terry bust-up
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith was explicit in denying a bust-up with his assistant manager John Terry.
Twitter rumours suggested that Smith and the former England and Chelsea captain Terry were pulled apart in the tunnel at the Southampton-Villa game, which Villa lost 2-0.
Villa lose away to Southampton
Asked about the alleged incident after the game, Smith told the press: "That is bullsh*t."
The story's source was reported as a local radio journalist, but he has denied making such a claim.