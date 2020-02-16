Son Heung-min struck in stoppage time to give Tottenham a dramatic 3-2 victory over Aston Villa in their Premier League clash at Villa Park.

Though Spurs have not been at their best recently, they’ve nonetheless been able to pick up points and will no doubt have felt confident going into today’s clash against league strugglers, Villa. However, underestimate this side at your peril as Spurs soon found out as Villa took the early lead thanks to a defensive howler by the visitors culminating in an own goal by Toby Alderweireld.

Dele Alli tried his utmost to get Spurs on the scoresheet but was frustrated. The increase in tempo by Spurs began to look dangerous and it was Alderweireld who ultimately levelled the playing field with an impressive goal in the 27th minute.

The sides looked fairly evenly matched for the remainder of the first half, but Spurs were given an opportunity when VAR awarded them a penalty thanks to foul by Bjorn Engels on Steven Bergwijn. Son found the net from a deflection after new boy Pepe Reina initially saved the penalty.

It was very much a game of redemption – or so it seemed – as Engels came back in the second half to even the score again, taking advantage of a great cross by Grealish.

However, despite a solid performance throughout much of the second half, Villa looked to be flagging a bit in the dying stages. It was Son who took advantage of this and a defensive howler by Engels, to grab his second of the game in stunning fashion as he pounced in stoppage time to give the visitors all three points.

Spurs now move up to fifth place in the league, which as things stand could be enough for a place in the Champions League thanks to a two-season ban imposed on Manchester City, earlier this week. Villa remain in 17th just one point above the drop zone and next face Southampton, while Spurs will take on Chelsea next weekend.

Son celebratesEurosport

TALKING POINT – Villa’s defensive woes continue

For a team never far from trouble in the league, Villa are surprisingly entertaining to watch. Unlike many in their position, they press forward and constantly challenge their opponents, indeed their goal tally of 34 – the same as Spurs and Chelsea – is evidence of that. But their rate of concession is horrible, and at 50, now the worst in the league.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Jack Grealish

Grealish is consistently one of the players who gives you hope for Villa’s chances of staying in the Premier League. His work rate is solid and he is always the player to watch, the number of fouls against him – with today’s match being no exception – is proof of the fear he puts into his opposition.

PLAYER RATINGS

Aston Villa: Reina 7, Konsa 6, Engels 6, Hause 5, Guilbert 5, Drinkwater 5, Douglas Luiz 7, Targett 6, El Ghazi 7, Samatta 7, Grealish 8. Subs: Nakamba 6, Trezeguet 6, Baston 6.

Tottenham: Lloris 6, Aurier 6, Alderweireld 7, Sanchez 6, Davies 6, Dier 6, Winks 6, Dele 7, Bergwijn 7, Son 8, Lucas 7. Subs: Vertonghen NA, Gedson 6, Lo Celso 6.

KEY MOMENTS

9’ GOAL! Villa take the lead almost accidentally, well, it's Alderweireld going on the scoresheet thanks to a deflection so it is, really.

27’ GOAL! Alderweireld cancels out his earlier own goal as he turns and swings at the goal, it’s a tight angle – he’s done well there.

44’ And again to VAR we go as Engels brings down Bergwijn, who is travelling at pace towards the Villa goal. PENALTY! VAR says the penalty will be given.

45+2’ GOAL! Son takes the penalty on the stroke of halftime. Reina SAVES the penalty but the reaction by Spurs is too quick for Villa who are not on hand to stop Son's goal from the deflection.

54’ GOAL! Engels takes advantage of a great ball by Grealish and terrible defence by Spurs, as he heads it in the net.

90+4’ GOAL! Son goes on a magnificent run for Spurs after Engels gifts him the ball. A horrible way forVilla to end the match.

KEY STATS