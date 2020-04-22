Football
Premier League

Partey's father confirms talks with Arsenal

Thomas Partey von Atlético MadridThomas Partey von Atlético Madrid

Thomas Partey von Atlético Madrid

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEnis Koylu
2 hours ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

Arsenal are in talks to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, the Ghanaian star's father has confirmed.

Mikel Arteta is said to be prioritising a midfielder in the summer transfer window and the 26-year-old has long been linked with a switch to the Emirates.

Partey's father Jacob claims that his son has confirmed that conversations are ongoing with the club, and says he would be delighted if the transfer comes to fruition.

"I called my son after hearing the rumours and he told me that the rumours are true," he is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

"He told me they are holding talks between him and Arsenal. 'It all depends on the offer Atletico are demanding. If he goes to Arsenal fine, they have a lot supporters in Ghana.

"I will be happy if he decides to move to Arsenal. What they are discussing now is how Atletico will release him."

