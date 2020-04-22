Arsenal are in talks to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, the Ghanaian star's father has confirmed.

Premier League Arsenal players concerned over Arteta pressure to take pay cut - Paper Round 13 HOURS AGO

Mikel Arteta is said to be prioritising a midfielder in the summer transfer window and the 26-year-old has long been linked with a switch to the Emirates.

Partey's father Jacob claims that his son has confirmed that conversations are ongoing with the club, and says he would be delighted if the transfer comes to fruition.

"I called my son after hearing the rumours and he told me that the rumours are true," he is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

Play Icon WATCH United to snaffle superstar 'deal maker' as sporting director - Euro Papers 00:01:41

"He told me they are holding talks between him and Arsenal. 'It all depends on the offer Atletico are demanding. If he goes to Arsenal fine, they have a lot supporters in Ghana.

"I will be happy if he decides to move to Arsenal. What they are discussing now is how Atletico will release him."

Premier League Lauren reveals Henry bust-up 18/04/2020 AT 15:01