The transfer window has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, but there are five big-name Premier League players who may be on the move.

The transfer window is open, but as registration is not allowed for the current season, it means that players for now are staying put. That hasn’t stopped the speculation though, and for every player who might have to remain with their current club for another season, some players are signing up for just a few months or are simply admitting that they will be looking for a move anyway. Eurosport takes a look at which players have their future in doubt.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Even before the enforced postponement of the current season due to Covid-19, it was clear that Aubameyang and Arsenal were going to have to make a decision. The 30-year-old Gabonese striker admitted that his decision over whether or not to stay comes at “a turning point in my career and I want to be honest with everyone.” Aubameyang will be able to leave for free at the end of the next season, and with Arsenal looking to cut costs it may be a chance to reduce the wage bill and raise funds by letting him go. For the player himself, he has little to show for his career in terms of trophies so will surely be tempted to make a move as soon as possible.

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Grealish has reportedly already agreed terms with Manchester United and may also consider the end of the season a tipping point in his life. The 24-year-old could possibly be pushing for a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad at the same time as his Aston Villa side are relegated to the Championship. He would surely demand a way out if that were to occur for the second time in his Villa career, and he fits United’s strategy of buying young English talent.

Perhaps the biggest obstacle in the way of his transfer is that he remains the back-up option for United in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, but another Premier League side such as Chelsea or Manchester City could possibly be interested.

David de Gea (Manchester United)

While Grealish, Sancho and others are linked with a summer move to United, there is more than one name rumoured to be close to an exit. Paul Pogba is the obvious one, with the Frenchman clearly keen on a move to either Real Madrid or Juventus. Unfortunately for the 27-year-old midfielder it seems the economic impact of the coronavirus, coupled with his own poor form for much of the last four seasons, has put paid to that.

Another senior member of the squad, David de Gea, could be the one to be let go. De Gea is of interest to Juventus, too, and Paris Saint-Germain could also do with a world class goalkeeper. De Gea could fetch a hefty sum and as United look to rebuild under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, cutting him loose to replace him with Dean Henderson might be an option.

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Before Manchester City’s European ban it seemed as if Kevin De Bruyne would be close to a club lifer, only moved on for a last hoorah in his mid-thirties. However, the punishment meant that De Bruyne himself had to acknowledge that he might find himself forced to consider a move elsewhere for the sake of his career.

The 28-year-old midfielder is perhaps the best in the world in his position, and with Pep Guardiola’s tenure also in doubt - if not in this season, then at the end of next - then perhaps the Belgian might consider whether a move elsewhere is essential if he is to win a Champions League medal before he retires.

He will have a few options. Juventus would welcome him to the side, as would Bayern Munich who have found no permanent place for either Philippe Coutinho or James Rodriguez. Their respective parent clubs, Barcelona and Real Madrid, may wish to bring him to Spain.

Tammy Abraham (Chelsea)

In the first half of the season, Tammy Abraham may have got the most optimistic fans thinking that he would be able to hold down the first-choice position at the club for the foreseeable future. More realistically, he looked able to replace Michy Batshuayi as a reserve striker, while it seemed to mark Olivier Giroud’s fate.

Instead, Giroud has been given a new deal in light of the uncertainty from Covid-19, and while Batshuayi looks certain to leave, the club are going to start next season with Timo Werner from RB Leipzig. For all the versatility of the German, it is now hard to see how Abraham will be sure of enough game time to ensure he continues to progress. While he is unlikely to be sold, a loan move could be on the horizon.

