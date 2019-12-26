Mikel Arteta’s reign as Arsenal boss began with a 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium against Bournemouth.

Despite having the lion’s share of possession and chances, Arsenal were a goal down at the interval after the hosts capitalised on some hesitant play from Arteta’s men.

Dan Gosling stole the ball in midfield as Arsenal attempted to play out from the back and the midfielder, who scored the winner against Chelsea two weeks ago, continued his run into the box to slot home as makeshift left-back Bukayo Saka was exposed.

However, Arsenal retained their composure – and dominance over the ball – to level matters just past the hour mark when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang produced an instinctive finish to fire past Aaron Ramsdale when a deflected shot ran into his path.

The Gunners were unable to prise a win from their superiority though, with Alexandre Lacazette culpable of passing up a couple of great chances just as he had in the first half.

The Cherries, in fact, could have won it late on when Callum Wilson followed up Harry Wilson’s saved shot, but the England marksman had strayed into an offside position. They remain four points behind 11th-placed Arsenal, but are now only two above the relegation zone.

Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchlineGetty Images

TALKING POINT

Arteta’s Arsenal show some signs of improvement. Change will be gradual. Arteta has had so little time with his new players and didn’t make wholesale changes to the team, so this was far from a new-look Arsenal side, but there were some reasons for positivity. For one thing, Arsenal looked far more purposeful in the first half than they have done for much of the season and they played with a decent tempo, while the decision to start Mesut Ozil suggests Arteta wants to build a team around him. Ozil repaid that faith with a decent first-half showing and created a couple of openings, although he did fade as the game went on. We shouldn’t go too far with the praise of this performance - for all the possession Arsenal didn’t create that many clear chances and conceded a sloppy goal - but there were a few encouraging aspects and that in itself is progress.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Jack Stacey (Bournemouth). Up against Aubameyang and Saka, he looked to be in for a long afternoon. But he generally defended well, covered the central areas impressively when he had to and also offered the Cherries’ most potent attacking outlet.

KEY MOMENTS

35’ - GOAL! Bournemouth 1-0 Arsenal (Gosling). Totally against the run of play, Bournemouth lead! Gosling wins the ball in midfield, Wilson slips it in for the overlapping Stacey and his cutback is met by Gosling at the near post.

48’ - CLOSE! Aubameyang, narrowly inside the box, looks to curl an effort into the far top corner and is only a few inches away from doing so.

63’ - GOAL! Bournemouth 1-1 Arsenal (Aubameyang). It's scruffy but Arteta won't care. Aubameyang himself runs at the Bournemouth defence, offloads the ball to Lacazette, he passes to Ozil, he tees up Nelson and his deflected shot runs for Aubameyang to score from close range.

70’ - GREAT DEFENDING! A wonderful through ball from Luiz releases Lacazette, but a last-gasp tackle from Mepham denies him.

81’ - DISALLOWED GOAL! H. Wilson cuts inside, makes room for himself and produces a great save from Leno, with C. Wilson on hand to tap in the rebound. But he was offside.

PLAYER RATINGS

Bournemouth: Ramsdale 7, Stacey 8, S. Cook 6, Mepham 7, Simpson 6, Lerma 6, L. Cook 5, Gosling 6, Fraser 4, King 6, C. Wilson 5. Subs: Billing 6, H. Wilson 6.

Arsenal: Leno 7, Maitland-Niles 6, Luiz 6, Sokratis 6, Saka 5, Torreira 7, Xhaka 5, Nelson 5, Ozil 7, Aubameyang 7, Lacazette 4. Subs: Willock 5, Mustafi 6, Pepe 5.

KEY STATS