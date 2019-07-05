The announcements came in quick succession as United look to wrap up as many loose ends as possible before they head to Asia for their pre-season tour.

21-year-old Tuanzebe, who came through the academy and last season helped Aston Villa to win promotion, has signed a contract until 2022 with the option for a further year.

He is expected to be given a chance in pre-season to win a first-team place while United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer weighs up another move for the central defender.

“I have grown up at Manchester United and it has always been a big part of my life and my family’s life.” Tuanzebe said.

" I appreciate the trust that the club has in me and I want to repay that with my performances on the pitch. "

“I know I have a lot of hard work and learning ahead of me but the experience I gained throughout last season puts me in good stead for the future ahead. I am determined to give everything and show everyone the player that I can be.

Midfielder Pereira’s new contract runs until 2023 with the option for another year and he cemented his place in the squad when Solskjaer took over.

“I have spent so long in Manchester that I now regard the city and the club as my home and I’m extremely happy to continue my career here.” Pereira said.

" The manager has shown great faith in me and I can’t wait to get this campaign started under him. "

“We know that we all have to work hard and that started on day one of pre-season. I will be doing everything I can to help us perform the way we need to, this season and beyond. I also want to thank my family for the trust they have in me and God for the opportunity he has given me.”