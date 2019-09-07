Announcing his retirement in an Instagram post on Saturday, Eto'o said:

" The end. Toward a new challenge. Thank you all big love. "

The Cameroon international played for some of Europe's top clubs over a 22-year career, starting at Real Madrid in 1997.

After several loan spells and a period at Mallorca, Eto'o moved to Barcelona where he stayed for five years winning three league titles, two Champions League titles and the Copa del Rey, before spending time with Inter Milan, Chelsea and Everton, among others.

Eto'o, who is Cameroon's all-time leading scorer also had over 100 caps for his country, with whom he twice won the African Cup of Nations.

He finished his career at Qatar SC, where he spent last season.