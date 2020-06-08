LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Granit Xhaka of Arsenal leaves the pitch after being substituted off during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on October 27, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Mort

There is no doubt that watching top-level football being played with empty stands detracts from the spectacle, but it promises to be something of a sporting novelty...

Behind closed doors football is something of a novelty in England, usually confined to 'difficult' Europa League away trips to eastern European teams, whose fans have been banned from attending matches because of racism or hooliganism.

There was the odd European game played without fans in the early 1980s, when British hooliganism was at its peak, but when the Premier League kicks off next week, players and indeed many supporters who regularly attend top-flight football in England will be in unfamiliar territory, catching a glimpse of their regular seat from their television screens in their homes.

But how could playing games behind closed doors affect the teams?

Three of England's biggest teams could be the main beneficiaries, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham home games all having been subject to varying degrees of toxicity in recent years.

Twice in recent memories have Arsenal players been substituted at the Emirates amid acrimony, with Emmanuel Eboue in tears after a sub-par performance in 2008 being greeted with boos and Granit Xhaka, then the club captain, angrily firing expletives at fans earlier after being withdrawn this season against Crystal Palace. He was soon stripped of the armband and was excluded from the team for a lengthy period. While the Eboue and Xhaka incidents are the most notable, several other Arsenal players have fallen victim to the boos from the crowd, with Shkodran Mustafi even admitting that his treatment from his so-called supporters affected his mental health.

Behind closed doors football could even be of benefit to Arsenal. At the Emirates, every misplaced pass is met with groans. This will no longer be a factor and their under performing players will not be paralysed by nerves, lest they meet the same fate as some of their team-mates past and present. There will be no YouTube mob waiting to dissect their performances, with AFTV confined to Zoom and its usual hoard of angry fans watching from their living rooms, rather than egging on the talking heads to repeat their catchphrases.

Crucially, Arsenal also have an appalling away record, having won just twice on the road all season in the league, with neither of those victories coming under Mikel Arteta. With plenty of away games to go, a more sterile atmosphere on their travels could be hugely beneficial.

Down the road from Arsenal, their main rivals Tottenham are suffering similar issues in their new stadium. A long-standing manager was replaced by a controversial choice following an inexorable decline in results and the split in the fanbase has had a knock-on effect on the pitch. It may seem like a distant memory now, but in Spurs' last home game, we had the extraordinary spectacle of Eric Dier climbing into the stands to remonstrate with fans who had been verbally abusing his brother.

Toxic culture runs deep across north London.

Manchester United may also be relieved from a break from playing in front of an ever-more displeased Old Trafford. While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side had been in decent form before football's suspension, shoddy home form had been a growing concern over the last couple of years. The more impressive run alleviated some of the pressure on the Norwegian but it had been piling on vice chairman Ed Woodward and the Glazers, the club's ever-unpopular owners.

On the other side of the coin, the absence of fans is a tragedy for some clubs and a potential catastrophe for others. Premier League clubs can survive financially on their television money alone but for many, they are the very thing which gives their team a raison d'etre.

For Liverpool, being shorn of their fans as they close in on their first title for 30 years is a real shame. After so many near misses over the last three decades (and some tragicomic calamities along the way), Liverpool fans deserve the opportunity to celebrate something for which they have waited so long with their teams, having watched their rivals do so, so many times. The city of Liverpool and the club itself have both gone through considerable traumas in the last 30 years and the chance to commemorate a considerable success would go some way to exorcising those demons.

But while the only question surrounding Liverpool is when they will finally get their hands on the title, there are many teams whose Premier League status is in question who will be sorely missing their supporters. Two clubs in a real battle for survival, Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion, were among the keenest for every club to play their remaining games in their own stadia. "We're a club that prides itself on home form," Villa chief executive Christian Purslow said in early May.

But that home form had been built on playing in front of a raucous crowd. Three of the remaining visitors to Villa Park are Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United, all of whom would have found the trip a much more difficult prospect had they been met with a hostile atmosphere.

The early signs from the Bundesliga suggest that home advantage is much less of a factor. A continuation of this trend in England would suggest that Arsenal and Sheffield United would be the most likely to gain points they might otherwise have lost, as they both have six away fixtures left. Aston Villa and Manchester City are the most vulnerable to dropping unexpected points, as they have six home fixtures left.

With the days of widespread hooliganism thankfully a distant memory in England and incidents of racial abuse isolated to lone idiots, rather than coordinated campaigns, we can hope that empty stadia do not become a regular feature in the Premier League. And that makes the completion of this season all the more interesting.

