Bernard's second goal of the season and a fine Gylfi Sigurdsson strike fired Everton to a 2-0 win over West Ham which eases the pressure on Everton boss Marco Silva.

Everton were dominant in an impressive first-half showing and it was Bernard's smart finish in the 17th minute which proved the difference.

Pablo Fornals and Angelo Ogbonna both came close to equalising for West Ham, but Everton were mostly comfortable and sealed the victory when substitute Sigurdsson superbly curled the ball into the top corner in added time, putting an end to their three-game losing streak.

Everton controlled the first half with West Ham only registering one touch in their box. Tom Davies was denied by Jimenez from close range in the eighth minute before Bernard broke the deadlock nine minutes later.

The Brazilian latched onto a clever reverse pass from Theo Walcott before he turned Arthur Masuaku and tightly dinked the ball home.

Richarlison came close to adding a second five minutes later when Alex Iwobi slipped the Brazil international through, but his low drive crashed off the post.

Theo Walcott continued to cause West Ham problems in the second half and he saw a spectacular half volley crash off the woodwork in the 64th minute before Alex Iwobi saw a close-range shot saved by Rodrigo Jimenez.

Jordan Pickford made a crucial save seven minutes from time to deny Ogbonna from point-blank range. But in added time, Sigurdsson - who came on as an 86th minute substitute - sealed all three points with a perfectly executed curled strike in the final moments.

TALKING POINT - RELIEF FOR SILVA

Silva was feeling some pressure going into this with the team sitting 18th before Saturday's clash, but his attacking players stepped up and his team played an attractive brand of football which the home fans appreciated.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ALEX IWOBI

Iwobi was a constant problem for West Ham's backline and, although he did not get on the scoresheet, the 23-year-old was at the heart of many Everton attacking moves.

PLAYER RATINGS

EVERTON: Pickford 7, Sidibe 7, Keane 6, Mina 7, Digne 6, Davies 6, Gomes 6, Walcott 8, Iwobi 8 , Bernard 7, Richarlison 7.

Subs: Kean (6), Sigurdsson (N/A), Holgate (N/A)

WEST HAM: Jimenez 6, Fredericks 5, Diop 6, Ogbonna 6, Masuaku 5, Noble 5, Rice 5, Anderson 4, Fornals 5, Lanzini 5, Haller 4

Subs: Yarmolenko (6), Ajeti (5), Wilshere (5)

KEY MOMENTS

17' GOAL! Everton 1-0 West Ham. Bernard scores - From a tight angle the Brazilian puts the home side ahead, after being teed up by Theo Walcott.

22' OFF THE POST! Richarlison makes a fine darting run down the right flank but his strike smashes off the woodwork! Everton continue to apply the pressure.

64' OFF THE BAR! What an effort from Walcott - the home fans loved that! On the bounce from the edge of the box, Walcott smashes a venomous drive on goal which crashes off the frame of the goal!

83' WHAT A SAVE! We have a West Ham corner as Haller's header deflects off Yarmolenko into the path of Ogbonna.... He fires a low shot on goal from point-blank range but Pickford makes a stunning stop!

90+2' WHAT A GOAL FROM SIGURDSSON! He cuts in onto his right foot and brilliantly curls the ball into the top corner!

KEY STATS

Since making his Premier League debut in January 2012, only Christian Eriksen (22) has scored more goals from outside the box than Gylfi Sigurðsson (21).