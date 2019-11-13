Silva's post on Twitter compared Mendy with the mascot of Spanish confectionery brand Conguitos.

The post, which was deleted in under an hour, was condemned by Kick It Out and anti-discrimination groups.

A statement from The FA reads: "Bernardo Silva has been suspended for one first team competitive fixture, fined £50,000 and must complete face-to-face education after admitting a breach of FA Rule E3.

"The Manchester City midfielder’s social media activity on 22 September 2019 breached FA Rule E3(1), as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute, and constituted an “Aggravated Breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included reference, whether expressed or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin."