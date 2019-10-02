Silva posted a tweet comparing Mendy to the character on the packets of Spanish sweets Conguitos, before deleting the post, saying in a subsequent tweet: "Can't even joke with a friend these days".

City boss Pep Guardiola defended Silva, describing him as an "exceptional person", adding: "It was just a joke. The same happened a thousand times with white people. It was a cartoon."

Team-mate Raheem Sterling said he hoped the FA would understand Silva's Twitter exchange with Mendy was not intended to be racist.

Meanwhile, Kick It Out said the post invoked a "racist stereotype", and called on the FA to take action.

The FA's charge - which Silva has until October 9 to appeal - could bring with it a six-match ban after the minimum suspension for "proven cases of discrimination" was increased in the summer.

An FA statement read: "Bernardo Silva has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post on 22 September 2019.

Bernardo Silva of Manchester City congratulates Raheem Sterling of Manchester City on scoring his teams second goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester CityGetty Images

"It is alleged that the Manchester City player’s activity breaches FA Rule E3(1) as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.

"It is further alleged that the activity constitutes an “Aggravated Breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included reference, whether expressed or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin.

"The midfielder has until 9 October 2019 to provide a response."