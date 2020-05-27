Football
Premier League

Boost for Project Restart as clubs vote for return to contact training

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Premier League ball during the Leicester City training session at Belvoir Drive Training Complex on May 26th, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

Premier League clubs on Wednesday voted unanimously to return to contact training, including tackling, as the English top flight moved a step closer to a resumption after the stoppage due to the novel coronavirus.

  • Klopp's Liverpool are a 'ruthless machine', says Mbappe
  • Burnley's Turf Moor turned into coronavirus testing site

A statement, following a meeting of all 20 clubs, said: "Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising any unnecessary close contact.

Football

Soccer-Italy finally set to decide on Serie A resumption

AN HOUR AGO

"The Premier League's priority is the health and wellbeing of all participants."

Clubs last week returned to training in small groups without contact and under strict health protocols.

There have been no Premier League matches since early March because of the coronavirus pandemic and 92 fixtures remain.

The announcement that Phase Two can commence follows extensive testing of players and staff for coronavirus -- with eight positives, including Watford defender Adrian Mariappa and Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan.

Phase Two allows up to 10 players to work together and would ease the time restrictions on training sessions and allow players to be closer.

The third phase would be a move to a more typical form of training in the build-up to actual games.

The league had signalled June 12 as a potential start date but it now looks likely to be later in the month.

Football

AFC Champions League Results

2 HOURS AGO
Football

1999 Man United? 2009 Barcelona? 2010 Inter? - Vote for the greatest European champions ever

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballPremier League
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Soccer-Italy finally set to decide on Serie A resumption

AN HOUR AGO
Football

AFC Champions League Results

2 HOURS AGO
Football

1999 Man United? 2009 Barcelona? 2010 Inter? - Vote for the greatest European champions ever

3 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Klopp's Liverpool are a 'ruthless machine', says Mbappe

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Does leaked memo reveal Barca transfer policy? - Euro Papers

00:01:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

00:01:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Werner fires hat-trick as Leipzig thrash Mainz as Ausburg deepen Schalke’s woes

00:02:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Highlights: Bayern exact revenge on Frankfurt with five-goal showing

00:01:34
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

21 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Rugby

Pichot hails emerging nations, global calendar as key for World Rugby's future

14/04/2020 AT 12:00
Formula 1

Ericsson wants to be in more competitive car

16/08/2017 AT 17:08
BinckBank Tour

Boom grabs stage five victory to edge ahead of Sagan

11/08/2017 AT 19:14
Play Icon
Superbikes

Carl Fogarty relives Hockenheim 1996, one of the great races of his career - Whit and Friends

23/05/2020 AT 14:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
Formula 1

Sainz explains comment that angered Red Bull

08/07/2017 AT 09:13
Wimbledon

Federer: Murray is tired and struggling with injuries

23/06/2017 AT 08:18
Australian Open

Wawrinka and Tsonga argue in French – so what did they say?

24/01/2017 AT 08:36
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleKlopp's Liverpool are a 'ruthless machine', says Mbappe
Next articleSoccer-Italy finally set to decide on Serie A resumption