Premier League ball during the Leicester City training session at Belvoir Drive Training Complex on May 26th, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

Premier League clubs on Wednesday voted unanimously to return to contact training, including tackling, as the English top flight moved a step closer to a resumption after the stoppage due to the novel coronavirus.

A statement, following a meeting of all 20 clubs, said: "Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising any unnecessary close contact.

Football Soccer-Italy finally set to decide on Serie A resumption AN HOUR AGO

"The Premier League's priority is the health and wellbeing of all participants."

Clubs last week returned to training in small groups without contact and under strict health protocols.

There have been no Premier League matches since early March because of the coronavirus pandemic and 92 fixtures remain.

The announcement that Phase Two can commence follows extensive testing of players and staff for coronavirus -- with eight positives, including Watford defender Adrian Mariappa and Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan.

Phase Two allows up to 10 players to work together and would ease the time restrictions on training sessions and allow players to be closer.

The third phase would be a move to a more typical form of training in the build-up to actual games.

The league had signalled June 12 as a potential start date but it now looks likely to be later in the month.

Football AFC Champions League Results 2 HOURS AGO