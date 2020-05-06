The bottom three Premier League clubs have been threatened with the drop, and the Champions League is still planned for a resumption in August.

Bottom three threatened with drop

The bottom three Premier League clubs have been threatened with relegation if they prevent the start of the competition. The Daily Mail reports that Bournemouth, Norwich City and Aston Villa have been told that if they obstruct the resumption of football then the rest of the league might vote to send them down next week if the government allows the league to restart.

Paper Round’s view: The bottom three are understandably keen for their Premier League survival, so getting in the way of any restart of the game is a sensible idea. The problem is that each club is largely out for their own ends, and the bottom three don’t hold much sway over their competition - they can be treated quite harshly with little potential comeback.

Players will be excused from duty

The Sun newspaper claims that players from at least nine of the 20 Premier League clubs will be allowed to skip the return to action if they feel they would be putting one of their family members at risk. The player reports a source saying: “If someone has a partner who’s pregnant, or close family who has cancer, how can we force them to play in those circumstances?”

Paper Round’s view: This is almost certainly going to be an imperfect situation if there is no reliable treatment or vaccine if anyone in the country gets coronavirus. Therefore allowing players to skip shows both a sensible duty of care, and perhaps more obviously will stop clubs being put at risk of legal action if playing football puts somebody’s life at risk.

Champions League outlines restart plans

The Champions League is also gearing up for a return, according to the Mirror. The paper reports that UEFA held a meeting on Wednesday, via video, where it was made clear that the authorities still wish for the competition to be completed this season. Juventus v Lyon is one game yet to be completed, and that could take place in a round of games on August 8.

Paper Round’s view: These plans are extremely fragile, and they are at risk of at least three factors. One, a player may take ill during the month of August and throw the whole thing into doubt. Two, domestic leagues may be delayed again due to their own problems with the disease, and third, if governments put various countries on lockdown again.

Premier League dates not certain

The Telegraph reports on yet more uncertainty when it comes to the resumption of the Premier League. According to the paper, there could first be negotiations and discussion with and between captains and managers of clubs, who are worried about playing games at neutral venues. Unless there is agreement with them there could be a delay to any restart.

Paper Round’s view: It is slightly bizarre that those most crucial to the games - the players - have been sidelined in negotiations as clubs and Premier League authorities, have decided on the dates for football to start up again. Unless they are engaged properly then the league and the club owners are taking a foolish risk.

