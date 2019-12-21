City moved within a point of second-placed Leicester after coming back from a goal down, scored by Jamie Vardy, to win the game comfortably thanks to strikes from Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus. And Rodgers admits his side were taught “a good lesson”.

“In the first half we weren’t good at all,” he told Sky Sports post-match.

“It actually shows how well we’ve done to be where we are. Against that level of opponent it was a good lesson for us. No complaints about the result from me.

“We were a little more like ourselves in the second half but it showed there’s a long way to go for this group of young players. When we did have the ball we showed we could hurt them.

“Like the goal, Jamie was outstanding all evening, it was a great pass by Harvey. But it shows there’s a long way to go so tonight we have to keep that humility.

“We have to respect the quality of opposition we were against tonight. Technically they’re on another level and Kevin De Bruyne was world class tonight.

" To be ahead of City at this stage of the season shows how well we’ve done. We were better second half and for us it’s about that continual growth as a squad. "

GUARDIOLA: DE BRUYNE WAS INCREDIBLE

Pep Guardiola hailed the performance of his City side and agreed with Kevin De Bruyne in saying that it was their best defensive performance of the season.

He said: “I am delighted with the way we played. We created a lot and played really good.

“We kept going forward and played balls so simply. We didn’t want to make every action incredible, playing simple is why the team played good.

“I enjoyed it much more [than the Arsenal game]. Kevin De Bruyne was incredible tonight – he won the game for us.

“He has always been incredible since we’ve been together. His commitment is incredible. He’s a spectacular player.

" Normally I don’t agree with my player [De Bruyne] but I’ll make an exception. "