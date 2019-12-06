The Foxes have emerged as top-four contenders this season, following on from a brilliant end to the 2018-19 campaign after he took over in February.

With Arsenal managerless following the sacking of Unai Emery the former Celtic and Liverpool boss was touted with the Emirates job but he has now ended the speculation.

"When I made the decision to come to Leicester City, it was because I was excited about the direction the Club was taking and how I could apply my experience to the journey. I came here with a purpose to add something to that and to help the Club build for the future," he said.

"The support I have had from the Chairman, Khun Top; from the Chief Executive, Susan Whelan; from the Director of Football, Jon Rudkin; and from everyone at the Club has been amazing.

"I’ve inherited an outstanding team of staff that are dedicated to progress and improvement and we have a group of players that are a joy to work with every day."

Leicester have won their last seven matches in all competitions