Football
Premier League

Brexit could 'kill' Premier League's superiority, says Wenger

Arsene Wenger during an interview at the Mercedes Benz Building prior to the Laureus World Sports Awards on February 17, 2020 in Berlin, Germany

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
42 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

Arsene Wenger has warned that restrictive rules on foreign workers in Britain's Brexit deal would have a serious impact on the Premier League's quality.

Britain officially left the European Union at the end of January and is now in a transitional period which will finish at the end of the year.

When the UK was a member of the bloc, players from its other 27 member states counted had equal footing with their English, Scottish, Welsh, Northern Irish and Irish counterparts, leading to a huge influx of foreign talent.

Wenger, who recruited players from every corner of the globe during his 22 years at Arsenal, has called on the government to clarify its position with regards to the Premier League to provide clubs with clarity.

“Certainly, subconsciously maybe for some people, it [Brexit] was to regain some sovereignty of their own destiny. And football is completely the reverse," he told the Daily Mirror.

Play Icon
WATCH

Chelsea keen to pair Werner with ‘young Ballack’ Kai Havertz – Euro Papers

00:01:46

“When I arrived, English football belonged to English people. Today, the English Premier League belongs to foreign people.

"How will that change? That will depend now on how Brexit will be applied to football.

"I've asked many people, nobody knows. Will people inside Europe be considered as foreign players who cannot play in the English Premier League? I don't know.

But if the rules are restrictive, they will kill the superiority of the Premier League.

"Because today the Premier League depends on worldwide exposure, with the best players and worldwide ownership with multi-billion owners from around the world."

Wenger also said that the influx of foreign talent had benefited English clubs, saying that they had come a long way since the late 1980s, when clubs were suffering from a ban from European competition imposed due to hooliganism.

"When England was suspended from Europe (late 80s), when they came back, they were far behind,” added Wenger, now working for FIFA.

"But before they were excluded, they were dominating it. So that shows you, that if you have no different influences, you drop slowly back."

