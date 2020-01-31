FRIDAY’S BIG HEADLINES

Bruno joins United

Transfer deadline day was deprived of its most established trope yesterday when Manchester United actually managed to conclude the longest-running saga of the January window a day early. Having been burned before by Wesley Sneijder and Nicolas Gaitan, The Warm-Up was steeling itself for about 15 full hours of feverish updates on Bruno Fernandes’ latest reputed location on flight radar, but no, Ed Woodward got his act together and got the £68m deal done.

Beyond his deluge of goals and assists for an average Sporting side, The Warm-Up confesses it doesn’t know a great deal about Fernandes, other than the fact that he makes charmingly basic clothing choices. Which in a Premier League dressing room already marks him out as a unique talent.

United have spent most of January locked in a will-they-won’t-they limbo over the Portugal international, with the subsequent effect that the expectation around his arrival has reached Beatlemania levels of hysteria. Much will be expected of Fernandes as he saunters into a team struggling for form and shape and with a dysfunctional midfield. It’s a lot to fix by yourself.

Fernandes cited an illustrious compatriot who had a famous spell at United as he put pen to paper on a five-and-a-half year contract on Thursday. What you do mean, not Bebe?

“My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club,” he said.

" For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible, I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies. "

“I want to thank Sporting for everything they have done for me. It is surreal to hear the nice words that have been said about me from players that used to play for this team. A massive thank you to Ole and everyone at Manchester United for the trust they have shown in me and I can’t wait to start to repay that on the pitch.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made the slightly bizarre claim that, “most importantly he is a terrific human being with a great personality.” So is Tom Hanks but you wouldn’t stick him at No. 10 away at City. But for United, the big deal has been done. The circus over Bruno Fernandes is over. Now to fix, well, basically everything else.

Berge and Rose on the move

Danny Rose signs for Newcastle on loanGetty Images

Another favourite deadline day trope was used up on Thursday as the ‘left-field signing of a gilded young talent by an unexpected Premier League club’ quota was filled by Sheffield United’s £22m capture of Racing Genk midfielder Sander Berge.

This is a player who, for a brief hour earlier this week, was said to have been seen at Carrington, ready to sign for Manchester United. He has developed a big reputation thanks to his performances in Belgium, the Champions League and internationally for Norway. The 21-year-old is United’s club record signing and a big coup for Chris Wilder as he looks to keep pushing United improbably up the league table.

And in news entirely separate from the fact that a Tottenham dressing room source recently trashed Jose Mourinho’s methods, Danny Rose has been shipped off to Newcastle United on loan.

The big deals you can expect today – a handy checklist

Cedric Soares to Arsenal

Dries Mertens to Chelsea (maybe)

Olivier Giroud to Tottenham, Lazio or somewhere else entirely

A striker to Manchester United - maybe Islam Slimani

A striker to Chelsea - not likely to be Edinson Cavani

Willian Jose to Spurs or United

And whatever washed-up Premier League star is available to go to Inter

Deadline day LIVE

Iiiiiiiiiiiiit’s deadline day baby. Follow the LIVE blog here – and all the latest done deals from across Europe here.

RETRO CORNER

Now we bring you an all-time classic, and the night when Peter Odemwingie drove himself to QPR to force through a move from West Brom, only to see the deal collapse.

And of course that unforgettable moment when a Sky Sports News reporter was assaulted by a di….

Okay maybe not.

IN THE CHANNELS

Last night, Barcelona pumped Leganes 5-0 in the Copa del Rey for what was Lionel Messi’s 500th career win with Barca. Fittingly he scored twice, including this glacé cherry on top - as sweet as you like.

COMING UP

While most clubs are working late into the night on the serious business of getting in a random loan signing they’ve barely scouted, Derby County and Stoke City have an entertaining and frivolous diversion of actually playing some football. Highlights of their clash, and all the rest of the EFL action, can be seen on Quest on Saturday evening.

Marcus Foley’s got his motor running in QPR’s car park but there’s no way The Warm-Up is letting him go. He’ll be back on Monday.