Bruno Fernandes made his debut as Manchester United and Wolves played out a goalless draw at Old Trafford.

Both teams were looking to make up ground on Chelsea, who drew 2-2 with Leicester in the day’s early kick-off.

Fernandes went close with a couple of long-range shots in the first half, while Adama Traore threatened for the away side and blazed into the crowd when he had the measure of Luke Shaw.

In the second half, United looked a little brighter, but had to make do without the support of Ed Woodward who failed to show following an attack on his house by a group of fans in midweek.

Diogo Dalot spurned a glorious chance to snatch all three points for the hosts but he failed to guide his header into the corner.

United drop to sixth in the Premier League, behind Sheffield United who won earlier on Saturday, with Wolves in seventh.

Diogo Dalot missesGetty Images

TALKING POINT

Fernandes does not solve all of United’s problems. Bruno Fernandes was one of the best players on the pitch on his debut and that augurs well for more significant improvement in the coming weeks. But it’s not going to be enough. United have no width on either flank with this set up, and without Marcus Rashford there is nothing incisive about the forward line. There needs to be tactical changes but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not look like a man who can manage it.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Luke Shaw (Manchester United): He has rightly and regularly been criticised for his poor form, positioning, and his consistent lack of fitness. His physique is still bafflingly large for a professional athlete, but against Wolves he did an exceptional job of keeping Adama Traore quiet for much of the match. More displays of similar initiative might keep him in the first team as Brandon Williams challenges.

PLAYER RATINGS

Manchester United: De Gea 7, Wan-Bissaka 6, Lindelof 6, Maguire 7, Shaw 7, Fred 6, Pereira 5, Mata 6, Fernandes 7, James 6, Martial 5. Subs: Dalot 6, Lingard 6, Greenwood 6.

Wolves: Patricio 6, Saiss 6, Coady 6, Boly 6, Otto 6, Doherty 6, Neves 6, Moutinho 6, Diogo 6, Adama 6, Raul 7. Subs: Neto 7, Podence 7, Dendoncker 6.

Bruno Fernandes (R) challenges for the ballGetty Images

KEY MOMENTS

40’ - FERNANDES SHOT! Fernandes lines up a shot from the edge of the box and shoots straight at Patricio, and then bobbles another one wide.

52’ - JOTA SLIP! Jota jinks his way through Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka and Maguire, and the striker bears down on goal before slipping and aiming a woeful shot!

58’ - FERNANDES FREE KICK! Fernandes drills a free kick about 35 yards out and it's on target, towards the top corner but not quite enough, so Patricio races across to get behind it.

60’ - MATA SHOT! Mata spins on the edge of the D, and fires in a low shot that goes just wide of the post with Patricio straining to reach it.

69’ - DE GEA SAVE! Traore bursts forward, slides in Jimenez, and he skies a shot to the top corner that De Gea pushes up and away.

90+4’ - DALOT MISS! Oh my days! Diogo Dalot stoops into a cross from Wan-Bissaka and it looked as if it's going to cross over the line before scooting an inch wide!

KEY STAT