Burnley's Turf Moor turned into coronavirus testing site

General view of Turf Moor

Image credit: Getty Images

ByCarrie Dunn
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago
@carriesparkle

Burnley are making Turf Moor available as a coronavirus testing site as from this week - open to members of the public.

The club announced on their official website that anyone aged over five years old with coronavirus symptoms can be tested with an appointment made via the government's dedicated website.

"We hope allowing the use of our stadium will allow the NHS and the Government to increase testing locally, help to identify those most at risk from the virus and take the next steps to defeating the virus," said Doug Metcalfe, the club's stadium and operations manager.

"Mobile testing sites helps us to prioritise certain areas, by adding additional capacity for a short time where it will have the most benefit," added Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, director of public health for Lancashire.

"By testing key workers and their families if they're showing symptoms, we can keep vital services running at this time and protect the key workers themselves."

