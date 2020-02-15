Matej Vydra's goal on the hour mark gave Burnley a 2-1 victory over Southampton in their Premier League clash at St Mary's Stadium.

Ashley Westwood gave the visitors the lead in just the second minute of the match, only for Danny Ings to respond midway through the first half.

Southampton's English striker Danny Ings celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Burnley at St Mary's StadiumGetty Images

But Southampton could not kick on and Vydra pounced in the 60th minute to grab all three points for his side.

More to follow...