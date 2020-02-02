Arsenal survived a second-half onslaught to earn a point at Burnley as Mikel Arteta's wait for a first away win continues.

The visitors welcomed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to the fold after a three-match suspension but the skipper, who had bagged seven goals in his four previous meetings with Burnley, was unable to inspire his side to winning ways.

Aubameyang looked rusty on his return as he passed up a couple of decent openings in the first half. Twice he was ushered through on goal but on both occasions he failed to find the net, skewing wide with the first attempt and then lacking conviction to beat Nick Pope with a lob shortly after. And in the second half he curled a header wide.

After the restart, the hosts - buoyed by recent back-to-back league victories over Leicester and Manchester United - took control of the proceedings and at times their pressure was relentless. James Tarkowski headed wide from point-blank range while Jeff Hendrick spurned a similar opportunity.

The best of the lot fell to Jay Rodriguez, however, who was denied by the underside of the crossbar with the ball bouncing on the line and away to safety, as Burnley's long awaited victory over Arsenal goes on - it's 46 years since their last triumph.

The draw leaves Arsenal in 10th place, just seven points above the relegation zone and 11 points adrift of the top four spot, while Burnley are in 11th, with both teams on 31 points.

TALKING POINT

Toothless Arsenal's misery continues: The general consensus is that Arsenal are a better side under Arteta. Their defence is better, their passing game has improved - and yet this isn't reflected in results. The Gunners have won just one of their last nine Premier League games, with Arteta yet to record a victory on the road since his appointment in December. In total, Arsenal have won just SIX league games all season.

In addition, they have had just over 60 shots in the Premier League since the Spaniard's appointment, only Crystal Palace have had fewer in that time. With the Champions League spots out of sight and a top six position unlikely, the rest of the season is pretty much a free hit for Arteta which will give him time to try to get the best out of what is, on paper, a fairly dangerous attack in Alexandre Lacazette, Aubameyang, Nicholas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Dwight McNeil (Burnley): Dictated the tempo in midfield, creating five chances for his team mates in another impressive, energetic display.

PLAYER RATINGS

Burnley: Pope 7, Lowton 7, Tarkowski 8, Mee 7, Taylor 7, Hendrick 6, Westwood 7, Cork 6, McNeil 8, Wood 6, Rodriguez 6.

Arsenal: Leno 7, Bellerin 6, Mustafi 7, Luiz 6, Saka 6, Guendouzi 6, Xhaka 7, Ozil 5, Martinelli 6, Aubameyang 6, Lacazette 5.. subs: Torreira 5, Willock 5, Nketiah N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

14' - Miss! Oh dear! Aubameyang makes a complete mess of it as he passes up a glorious opportunity. There's too much ball watching in the Burnley defence as Luiz scoops a lovely ball over the top for the Arsenal forward to race onto. He doesn't get a clean connection on the strike, though, and the ball skews well wide of the goal.

39'- Chance! Aubameyang, once again, escapes the attention of Lowton to latch onto Xhaka's fine ball over the top, but Pope is off his line quickly to make the save.

60' - Just wide! Burnley's pressure is relentless - but still they can't find the opener. Taylor collects a wonderful diagonal ball on the left, feeding it to McNeil who dinks a cross into the middle. Hendrick climbs above Xhaka but sends the ball agonisingly past the post with Leno well beaten.

78' - Off the woodwork! Oh my, how has Rodriguez not scored?! He peels off the back of Luiz and side-foots the ball off the underside of the crossbar!

KEY STATS