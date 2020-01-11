Callum Hudson-Odoi scored his first Premier League goal as Chelsea returned to winning ways at Stamford Bridge and consolidated their top-four place with a convincing victory over Burnley.

The Blues came into the game off the back of consecutive home defeats to Bournemouth and Southampton and a third straight loss would have equalled their worst record since 1993. That never looked likely to materialise, however, despite the fact Burnley's Jeff Hendrick had a goal ruled marginally offside after a VAR check in the 19th minute.

Chelsea led seven minutes later when Jorginho converted from the spot after Willian was upended by Matt Lowton, and in the 38th-minute teenager Reece James' cross was finished by Tammy Abraham's header, though Nick Pope ought to have made the save.

In the absence of Christian Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi kept his place in the line-up after scoring in the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, and he marked the occasion with a fine performance and first league goal, slotting home from Cesar Azpilicueta's deep delivery almost immediately after the restart.

Brimming with confidence, the 19-year-old linked up on the right with fellow exciting prospect James time and time again, and but for Burnley shot-stopper Pope, desperate to make amends for his earlier mistake, it would have been a much more handsome victory for the hosts.

Chelsea remain five points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United - who thrashed Norwich 4-0 - while Burnley, now on a run of four straight defeats, are four points above the drop zone with 18th-placed Bournemouth yet to play this weekend.

Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Burnley FC at Stamford Bridge on January 11, 2020 in London, United KingdomGetty Images

TALKING POINT

Hudson-Odoi makes his mark: Having lacked firepower during a run of four league defeats in eight games, Frank Lampard had demanded his side 'find a killer instinct' in his pre-match notes ahead of the visit of Burnley. They duly responded with the most convincing display at Stamford Bridge in quite some time, with Hudson-Odoi and James terrorising the Burnley defence down the right flank.

Hudson-Odoi was making just his fourth Premier League appearance of the season after suffering a serious Achilles injury last April. There was another scare when he was left clutching his troublesome right Achilles in the win over Nottingham Forest - but he looked as fresh as ever today, producing an exciting display which bodes well for the second half of the season.

On too many occasions this season, Chelsea have struggled to break down the division's 'lesser' clubs, but inspired by the rapid pace of their 19-year-old, this was a much more creative and energetic team performance, and they were unfortunate not to win by a bigger margin.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea): For the football purist, this was a hugely satisfying performance by the Blues. Inspired by their homegrown talent, Chelsea's intricate, one-touch football was a joy to watch, particularly down the right channel. The Man of the Match award could easily have gone to James, but Hudson-Odoi shades it.

orginho of Chelsea celebrates with teammates Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Burnley FC at Stamford Bridge on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Chelsea: Kepa 6, James 9, Rudiger 7, Christensen 7, Azpilicueta 7, Jorginho 7, Barkley 7, Mount 8, Willian 8, Hudson-Odoi 9, Abraham 8.

Burnley: Pope 7, Lowton 5, Tarkowski 6, Mee 5, Taylor 4, Hendrick 5, Westwood 5, Cork 5, McNeil 6, Lennon 5, Wood 5. Subs: Vydra 5.

KEY MOMENTS

19' - GOAL RULED OUT! Burnley think they have the opener, as Hendrick heads home from a Burnley free-kick. The linesman quickly has his flag up for offside. It's a tight call and after a VAR check, the goal is ruled out. Mee's foot was offside.

26' - PENALTY TO CHELSEA! Willian is caught by Lowton's sliding challenge and the referee Kevin Friend points to the spot. Did the Brazilian go down too easily? No matter, Chelsea have a great chance to break the deadlock.

27' - GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Burnley (Jorginho pen): Jorginho takes a little skip in his run-up and coolly side-foots the ball into the bottom right corner, sending Pope the wrong way.

38 '- GOAL! Chelsea 2-0 Burnley (Abraham): What is the goalkeeper doing?! James does well down the right side, playing a one-two with Hudson-Odoi before delivering a cross into the penalty area. Abraham climbs above his marker to head it down into the corner of the net, but Pope ought to save it. Is that game over already?

49' - GOAL! Chelsea 3-0 Burnley (Hudson-Odoi): Hudson-Odoi has his first Premier League goal! After a sustained spell of possession, the young Englishman wriggles free of his marker McNeil to slot home at the far post from Azpilicueta's deep in-swinging cross.

65' - SAVE! Mount sends a delicious cross into the mixer but Pope makes an instinctive stop to prevent Abraham doubling his tally for the day from point-blank range.

79' - ANOTHER STOP BY POPE! The shots have been raining in from Chelsea in the second half and but for Pope this would be a really embarrassing afternoon for Burnley. Their shot-stopper comes to the rescue again, saving Mount's shot with his feet.

