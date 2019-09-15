Callum Wilson scored a brace as Bournemouth beat Everton 3-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Everton had the better of the opening exchanges and came inches away from opening the scoring when Richarlison’s long-range effort hit the crossbar, but it was instead the hosts who struck first as Wilson nodded in from a corner.

However, Dominic Calvert-Lewin sent Everton into the break level as he too scored a close-range header, this time from a Richarlison cross.

With the game there for the taking, it was Bournemouth who did just that. Substitute Ryan Fraser put them back ahead when his low free-kick evaded a crowded area but ended up in the back of the net.

Wilson then added a third and his second five minutes later, lifting the ball past Jordan Pickford after some terrible defending left him through on goal. The win lifts Bournemouth to eighth and they leapfrog Everton.

TALKING POINT

Everton’s road woes continue. Everton are now without a win in six Premier League away games. If Marco Silva’s side are serious about finishing the best of the rest, let alone breaking into the top six, their away form needs to seriously improve. Some of their defending in this game was embarrassing, particularly for the third goal, and the Toffees come across as a soft touch on their travels at the moment. Bournemouth were not in great form and started slowly - this game was there for the taking - but Everton are alarmingly poor at doing that away from Goodison Park.

Callum Wilson of AFC Bournemouth scores his team's third goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Everton FC at Vitality Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH

Callum Wilson (Bournemouth). Goals win games and Wilson took his chances well. His movement and runs in behind meant the Everton defence had to be alert all afternoon and, when they weren’t, he made them pay. In a game where Bournemouth started with three strikers, he provided a useful reminder of who leads the pack.

KEY MOMENTS

19’ - OFF THE BAR! It's that man Richarlison again, who is in possession 30 yards from goal and unleashes a fierce, dipping effort that crashes off the bar. Ramsdale didn't even move.

23’ - GOAL! Bournemouth 1-0 Everton (C. Wilson). Solanke meets a corner at the near post, King somehow can't poke the ball home at the back post, but it does loop up in the air and C. Wilson reacts quickest, nodding into the net from close range.

44’ - GOAL! Bournemouth 1-1 Everton (Calvert-Lewin). It's all square! Richarlison is in space down the right and dinks in a cross for Calvert-Lewin, who rises above S. Cook and heads past Ramsdale. Calvert-Lewin maybe climbed on the defender, but there are few complaints from the hosts.

65’ - CHANCE! S. Cook undercooks a backpass and that leaves Calvert-Lewin one-on-one with Ramsdale, but the goalkeeper gets a vital touch on the ball and it ricochets for S. Cook to clear.

67’ - GOAL! Bournemouth 2-1 Everton (Fraser). The Cherries lead! Fraser takes the free-kick and his low ball ends up in the back of the net after Delph failed to block it.

72’ - GOAL! Bournemouth 3-1 Everton (C. Wilson). It's horrific defending from Everton as a simple ball puts C. Wilson through on goal and he calmly lifts the ball over Pickford to score his second of the game.

Nathan Ake of AFC Bournemouth (front) celebrates victory with team mates after the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Everton FC at Vitality Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Bournemouth: Ramsdale 6, Stacey 5, S. Cook 5, Ake 7, Rico 5, L. Cook 7, Billing 6, H. Wilson 5, Solanke 5, C. Wilson 7, King 6. Subs: Fraser 6, Lerma 6 Mepham n/a.

Everton: Pickford 6, Coleman 6, Keane 5, Mina 5, Digne 5, Schneiderlin 5, Delph 5, Richarlison 6, Sigurdsson 5, Iwobi 5, Calvert-Lewin 6. Subs: Bernard 5, Walcott 5, Kean 5.

KEY STATS