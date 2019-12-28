Dominic Calvert-Lewin kept up his hot goalscoring streak with a brace in a 2-1 win for Everton over Newcastle United, making it two wins from two games for Carlo Ancelotti as the Toffees’ new manager.

The Italian made five changes to the team that beat Burnley on Boxing Day while Steve Bruce also rang the changes with Andy Carroll, Isaac Hayden and Jonjo Shelvey coming into the Newcastle side that lost to Manchester United.

It took Everton just 14 minutes to open the scoring when Gylfi Sigurdsson’s second attempt from a free kick bounced through to Calvert-Lewin, who guided a finish past Martin Dubravka. That goal put the Toffees on top, but Newcastle rallied back towards the end of the first half.

The Magpies levelled things through Fabian Schar seven minutes into the second half, with the defender thumping home a volley after a knock down by Andy Carroll from a set piece. But Calvert-Lewin got on the end of a Richarlison cross soon after to score his second and ultimately secure the points for the visitors to Tyneside, pulling Everton up into the top half.

TALKING POINT - Carlo Ancelotti has brought a balance to Everton

This was a strange match which swung back and forth. However, Everton looked better balanced than they have at any stage of the season. The selection of Moise Kean in attack alongside Calvert-Lewin seemed to create space for others in midfield which actually gave the Toffees a greater degree of control in the centre of the pitch. Ancelotti seems to have a clear idea of what he wants from his new side.

Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton celebrates with Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton following their sides victory in the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton FCGetty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH - Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton)

Two games, three goals. It’s fair to say that Ancelotti has made an instant impact on Calvert-Lewin, who is increasingly looking like the man to lead the line for Everton going forward. It wasn’t just in the two goals that the 22-year-old scored, but in his hold-up play and even in his contribution to the overall play. At times there were flashes of Harry Kane about Calvert-Lewin’s performance. This was another impressive display from the youngster.

PLAYER RATINGS

Newcastle United - Dubravka 5, Yedlin 5, Schar 7, Fernandez 5, Lejeune 6, Willems 5, Shelvey 6, Hayden 6, Almiron 7, Joelinton 6, Carroll 8. Subs - Gayle 5, Atsu 4, Longstaff 4.

Everton - Pickford 6, Sidibe 6, Keane 6, Holgate 7, Baines 7, Davies 6, Sigurdsson 6, Richarlison 6, Walcott 5, Kean 7, Calvert-Lewin 9. Subs - Coleman 6, Delph 7, Mina 6.

Video - Euro Papers: Odegaard makes stunning move to England... or does he? 01:14

KEY MOMENTS

2’ He's missed it! What a glorious opportunity for Newcastle United to take the lead within the opening two minutes. Joelinton slipped a ball in behind for Almiron, but he toe-pokes his effort wide. He was falling over as he took the shot.

14’ GOAL! Newcastle United 0-1 Everton: The Toffees have taken the lead at St James' Park! It's Calvert-Lewin with the goal! Sigurdsson struck his freekick into the wall then his second shot bobbles through to Calvert-Lewin and he guides the ball into the back of the net!

32’ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO... NO! Newcastle United have the ball in the back of the net, but it's been ruled out for offside! Almiron's shot comes off the post and Carroll turns it home. He is indeed offside, though.

56’ GOAL! Newcastle United 1-1 Everton: It's an equaliser! Newcastle United have drawn themselves level and it's Schar with the goal! Carroll knocks down a set piece delivery and Schar was on hand to finish into the back of the Everton net! It was an instinctive finish from the defender.

62’ GOAL CHALKED OFF! Now it's Everton's turn to have a goal ruled out. Holgate followed up to finish after Dubravka made a save to deny Richarlison, but the flag was up for offside. Easy decision.

64’ GOAL! Newcastle United 1-2 Everton: It's that man again! Calvert-Lewin has scored his second of the game to put Everton back in front! Richarlison raced down the right side and fizzed a pass right across the six yard box and Calvert-Lewin was on hand to scuff it over the line from close range.

KEY STATS