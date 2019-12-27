There are seven matches on Saturday, with three more on Sunday. Here’s what to look out for…

Saturday, December 28 (Times GMT)

Brighton 12:30 Bournemouth

Newcastle United 15:00 Everton

Southampton 15:00 Crystal Palace

Watford 15:00 Aston Villa

Norwich City 17:30 Tottenham

West Ham United 17:30 Leicester City

Burnley 19:45 Manchester United

Sunday, December 29

Arsenal 14:00 Chelsea

Liverpool 16:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City 18:00 Sheffield United

Six-pointer Saturday

With five of the top eight sides, plus Arsenal, in action on Sunday, Saturday’s action has a heavier focus on the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Before Norwich look to end their horrible run of form when hosting Tottenham at Carrow Road, it’s 19th hosts 18th when Watford welcome Aston Villa to Vicarage Road in a 3pm kick-off.

Watford have taken four points from a possible six under Nigel Pearson, and will look to continue that mini-run against a Villa side who ended a four-game losing streak with a scrappy victory at home to Norwich on Boxing Day.

Aston VillaGetty Images

A win for Villa would help create a sizeable gap between the bottom two, although Watford would drag the visitors right down with them if they can take all three points.

Elsewhere, West Ham face a difficult game in their bid to steer clear of the dropzone. Leicester head to the London Stadium on Saturday, and Brendan Rodgers’ side will be out to bounce back from their 4-0 home defeat to Liverpool.

The weekend’s round of fixtures kicks off with Brighton hosting Bournemouth. Another six-pointer given both sides are locked on 20 points – just two ahead of Villa.

Can Spurs and Man Utd put pressure on Chelsea?

With Spurs heading to Norwich and Manchester United facing a trip to Burnley, both sides will be hoping to pile the pressure on Chelsea - who take on Arsenal a day later - in the top-four race.

At the halfway stage of the season it looks as though Liverpool will finish ahead of Manchester City and Leicester, with fourth very much up for grabs.

Tammy Abraham of ChelseaGetty Images

Chelsea currently occupy the spot, three points ahead of Spurs and Sheffield United, and a further point ahead of Manchester United, but Frank Lampard’s side have stuttered of late and could have their advantage cut before they travel to Arsenal on Sunday.

Arsenal will of course have a point to prove in Mikel Arteta’s first game at home. Victory over Chelsea would be a timely boost and a chance to dent the Blues’ Champions League prospects in the process.

Liverpool out to end 2019 in style

It has been some year for Liverpool. Champions League winners. 97 points in the Premier League. Club World Cup champions.

They will look to sign off the year in style when hosting Wolves at Anfield, where they have not lost a league game since April 2017.

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool celebrates scoring his sides fourth goal with Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Liverpool FC at The King Power Stadium on December 26, 2019Getty Images

If they can avoid defeat against Wolves, it would also stretch their unbeaten league run to 36 games, having last lost on January 3 to Manchester City.

Whatever gap they will hold going into 2020, Liverpool are firm, firm, firm favourites to end their 30-year wait for league glory. Beat Wolves, and there could be talk of going the league campaign unbeaten and breaking City’s 100-point record.