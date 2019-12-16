While Everton are daring to dream big, Arsenal look destined to carry on this blinkered belief that their coach must contain the club’s ‘DNA’.

Interim coach Freddie Ljungberg is one such man with said DNA, according to club director Josh Kroenke, with the requirements seemingly as follows:

" Obviously he was a player here for a number of years, the supporters know him very well and he's worked diligently behind the scenes for the past several years. "

Kroenke and Arsenal’s desire to hire someone full-time who fits this bill has led them towards late-night meetings with former captain Arteta.

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham and the club's lawyer Huss Fahmy were seen leaving Arteta's home in the early hours of Monday morning, and the Manchester City assistant has therefore emerged as the leading candidate to replace Unai Emery.

Having worked under Pep Guardiola closely at City, the Spaniard would bring with him three years of rich experience to the Emirates, but this winning mentality he will have grown accustomed to is not so easily transferred.

Arsenal are ninth in the Premier League and well-short of being capable to reach the top four, never mind competing for the title, and it would be a bold project for Arteta to take on should he choose to leave the comforts of City behind.

The 37-year-old is also yet to manage a club himself. In this instance, he alone would be the main man responsible for turning around Arsenal’s fortunes – a tough and unenviable task given they are at their lowest ebb in decades.

A more natural step for Arteta would have been to take charge of another former club, but Everton have bigger ambitions.

On the same day Arteta moved a step closer to the Arsenal job, Everton entered talks with Ancelotti, who landed on Merseyside on Monday afternoon, according to Sky Sports News.

The Italian has won it all, taking home domestic titles with AC Milan, Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich, and winning the Champions League with Milan (twice) and Real Madrid.

Dismissed by Napoli a fortnight ago, Everton wasted little time in outlining their interest in the 60-year-old, and while the move may yet fall through, it highlights the club’s desire to bring in the very best.

Arsenal fans may well be wondering why their club are not doing the same.

Does Ancelotti not fancy the task of revitalising Arsenal? Are his wage demands beyond affordable? Have talks already broken down?

The answers to the above are unknown, but having not played for Arsenal in the past, you get the impression Ancelotti misses one key, albeit baffling, requirement of becoming the club’s next head coach.

He doesn’t have Arsenal DNA.