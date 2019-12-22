The 60-year-old Italian, who has won domestic honours in Europe's top five leagues including the Premier League and FA Cup double at Chelsea in 2010, signed a four-and-a-half year deal with the Merseyside club last week.

Ancelotti was in the stands for Everton's goalless draw with Arsenal on Saturday. And ahead of taking charge of his first match against Burnley on Boxing Day, he is thinking big.

"I’m excited to be here at one of the greatest clubs in England," he told the club’s official channel.

"The goal is there to reach the Champions League or Europa League.

" Winning honours has to be the dream for this club and for the supporters. I am here to try to do this. "

Everton currently sit 15th in the Premier League table, but Ancelotti believes he has a team capable of climbing the table.

"Our goal is to be competitive in the Premier League, to be towards the top of the table, to be competitive in Europe,” he added.

"It’s not going to happen straight away, but we have to work for this.

"To Evertonians I would like to say, stay with the team as you always do because it’s really important for the players to have your support ... my dream is to bring success to this club."