A horrific injury to Andre Gomes overshadowed an awful game as Cenk Tosun’s late strike cancelled out Dele Alli’s opener in a 1-1 draw between Everton and Tottenham.

Very little happened in a forgettable first half – Spurs did not even muster a shot on target – and things did not improve much after half-time. But then, on 63 minutes, Alex Iwobi carelessly lost possession and Son Heung-min found Alli, who took a difficult chance extremely well.

There was not much evidence to suggest that Everton would find an equaliser, but they were somehow denied a penalty even though Alli raised an arm in the box, which the ball struck. Then, on 78 minutes, Son tripped Gomes who landed awkwardly. The horror of the players told the referee that something serious had happened – Son was distraught, and Gomes’ team-mates cradled him while help arrived – and Martin Atkinson panicked, sending Son off despite having a yellow card in his hand.

Everton turned up the temperature in the 12 minutes of injury-time, and with seven of them gone, Cenk Tosun, on as sub, thundered home a header to secure a draw which doesn’t kill either but helps neither.

Son Heung-min - FC Everton vs. Tottenham HotspurGetty Images

TALKING POINT

VAR remains an absolute mess. Before Spurs scored, Yerry Mina rolled into Son inside the box - an obvious penalty. It was hard to fathom how the ref missed it, never mind the official able to see a replay; then Alli handled inside the box, and again nothing; then Son was sent-off for no reason, and no one seemed to check the tape. Football is a free-flowing and chaotic game whose laws allow for interpretation. For that reason, VAR is making things worse, even before we consider grown adults unable to accept an incorrect decision and move on.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Toby Alderweireld (Spurs): No one excelled, but Alderweireld was solid.

PLAYER RATINGS

Everton: Pickford 6, Sidibe 5, Holgate 6, Mina 6, Digne 6, Andre Gomes 7, Davies 5, Delph 5, Walcott 4, Richarlison 5, Iwobi 4. Subs: Tosun 7, Calvert-Lewin 6, Sigurdsson 6.

Tottenham Hotspur: Gazzaniga 6, Aurier 6, Alderweireld 7, Sanchez 6, Davies 6, Sissoko 5, Ndombele 5, Eriksen 5, Alli 7, Son 7, Moura 5. Subs: Foyth 6, Lo Celso 6, Sessengnon 6.

Son Hueng-min v EvertonGetty Images

KEY MOMENTS

61’ - CHANCE! Something! Iwobi turns the ball inside for Digne, who cuts back well for Richarlison! He swipes a first-time left-footer, but it's too close to Gazzaniga, who parries and snaffles.

63’ - GOAL! Everton 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Alli). This is beautifully taken. Iwobi comes inside when Aurier forces him back and passes directly to Son, who megs Mina with a pass, collected by Alli. He moves across the face of the box, then drives back the other way, finding the bottom corner, then runs to the away fans and lies down as if going to sleep!

70’ - HANDBALL? Everton win a corner and it's cleared, but here's VAR! Alli goes up with Mina, who heads, and then the ball hits his hand! That is a penalty "for me"! He was ducking, his arm was up in the air, and he's got no defence.

72’ - NO! Shut up! No penalty, apparently! I've not a clue what's going on.

78’ - OH NO! Andre Gomes is in a horrible way after a challenge with Son, and Son is absolutely shocked, covering his face, inconsolable. I'm so sorry to tell you that I've seen nothing like this since David Busst all those years ago - Gomes is being held by his team-mates. So here's what happened: Son challenged, tripped him, and gomes landed horrifically as Aurier slid in and that was that, something broken - Sky don't even show us a replay. Son has been sent off - for no reason - but he doesn't care. Martin Atkinson has totally made that up, based on the severity of the injury and the reaction of the players. He panicked, and for reasons known best to himself, chose not to consult VAR.

90+7’ - GOAL! Everton 1-1 Tottenham (Tosun). Mina hits a lush ball out to Digne on the left, who could take it down but instead makes a great decision to volley in a corss, and Tosun, arriving at speed ahead of Calvert-Lewin with Sanchez powerless, thumps his header past Gazzaniga!

KEY STATS