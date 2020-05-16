Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is keen to offer contract extensions to Willian and Olivier Giroud.

Both players' contracts are set to expire on June 30, but Lampard has said he wants to retain his current squad for the season's end should the Premier League restart.

"We have big players [out of contract] so that's something I'm obviously looking at very carefully," he told Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp.

"The ones who are out of contract here have been great servants for the club, and actually have a lot of feeling for the club.

"Of course they'll be concerned about themselves, in terms of how training is now is and if the pre-season is a rush they're going to have to make sure they're alright.

"So it's going to have to be something we have to look at, hopefully we can make that arrangement can be made so they can stay with us.

I would love the squad to look as it has all season, but we'll have to see how that works."

