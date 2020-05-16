Football
Premier League

Lampard intent on Willian, Giroud contract extensions

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Willian, Olivier Giroud

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is keen to offer contract extensions to Willian and Olivier Giroud.

  • Man Utd want £50 million Bellingham brothers - Paper Round
  • Not right players to be tested ahead of key workers, says Foster

Both players' contracts are set to expire on June 30, but Lampard has said he wants to retain his current squad for the season's end should the Premier League restart.

Premier League

Who is the greatest ever Premier League player? Vote now in the final

22 MINUTES AGO

"We have big players [out of contract] so that's something I'm obviously looking at very carefully," he told Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp.

"The ones who are out of contract here have been great servants for the club, and actually have a lot of feeling for the club.

"Of course they'll be concerned about themselves, in terms of how training is now is and if the pre-season is a rush they're going to have to make sure they're alright.

"So it's going to have to be something we have to look at, hopefully we can make that arrangement can be made so they can stay with us.

I would love the squad to look as it has all season, but we'll have to see how that works."
Play Icon
WATCH

Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign 'complete' Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

00:01:19

Premier League

Ex-England and Arsenal defender Sansom in hospital

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Emery: I spoke to Zaha but was given Pepe instead

14 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballPremier League
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Premier League Standings

16 MINUTES AGO
Football

Premier League Results

17 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

Who is the greatest ever Premier League player? Vote now in the final

22 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

Ex-England and Arsenal defender Sansom in hospital

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign 'complete' Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

00:01:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Ronaldo, Henry, Bergkamp, Cantona? Who is the greatest Prem player ever?

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

00:01:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

See Barcelona's coronavirus protocol in action when Ter Stegen arrives for training

00:00:46
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign 'complete' Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

YESTERDAY AT 10:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:00
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Euro Qualifying

Sluggish England punished in Prague as Czech Republic seal comeback win

11/10/2019 AT 20:35
Tour de France

Bernal makes history with Tour triumph as Ewan wins on Champs-Elysees

28/07/2019 AT 19:20
Play Icon
Transfers

Cash-strapped Barcelona target De Ligt with NBA style deal – Euro Papers

13/05/2020 AT 12:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Halep meets her 'idol' Henin to talk Slams, Serena and much more

12/05/2020 AT 13:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

What actually happens when Tour de France cyclists needs a pee... - Story Time with Carlton Kirby

11/05/2020 AT 12:51
Play Icon
UEFA Nations League

Regeneration: How Holland got their groove back

04/06/2019 AT 09:18
UEFA Nations League

Verratti starts for Italy as Portugal call on Ruben Neves

17/11/2018 AT 18:55
MLS

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores utterly ridiculous 500th career goal - VIDEO

16/09/2018 AT 06:24
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleEmery: I spoke to Zaha but was given Pepe instead
Next articleEx-England and Arsenal defender Sansom in hospital