Derby have conceded they are almost resigned to losing Lampard, who is set to replace Maurizio Sarri, who left to take over at Juventus on June 16.

Lampard netted a club-record 211 goals for Chelsea during a golden 13-year career at Stamford Bridge and lifted 11 major trophies including the 2012 Champions League between 2001-2014.

“Derby County Football Club has excused Frank Lampard from reporting back for pre-season training on Monday and Tuesday to allow his discussions regarding a potential move to Chelsea to be concluded as soon as possible," said Derby in a statement.

"The first few days of pre-season training will be focused on fitness training and will continue as planned under the guidance of the fitness, medical, conditioning and sports science teams at the club’s Training Centre.

“On the assumption that Frank will reach an agreement with Chelsea to become their new manager, the club shall step up its efforts to find a replacement manager.”