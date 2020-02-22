Olivier Giroud scored his first Premier League goal of the season - and his first since April - as Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-1 to tighten their grip on fourth place.

Marcos Alonso added a second for the Blues, who were made to sweat the final few minutes when Antonio Rudiger turned into his own net.

Giroud's first Premier League goal since April arrived in the 16th minute when he drove his half-volley into the bottom corner after Ross Barkley's shot ricocheted off the post.

Tottenham were disappointing in the first half and their best chance arrived in the 34th minute, but Lucas Moura's near-post shot was crucially blocked by Cesar Azpilicueta before, from the resultant corner, Willy Caballero tipped Davinson Sanchez's looping header over the bar.

Marcos Alonso quickly extended Chelsea's lead at the restart with a low piledriver into the bottom right corner from the edge of the box.

There was a moment of real controversy moments later as Giovani Lo Celso appeared to stamp on Azpilicueta, but it went unpunished with VAR deeming there to be no foul.

Tammy Abraham's chance to score a point-blank tap-in was brilliantly saved by Hugo Lloris in the 78th minute before Alonso's free-kick crashed off the bar moments later.

And the game took a tense turn for Chelsea in the final moments as a low ball from Erik Lamela looking for fellow substitute Dele Alli was deflected in by Rudiger.

But Chelsea held on to maintain their top-four berth and now have a four point gap over fifth-placed Tottenham.

TALKING POINT - Giovani Lo Celso should have been sent off

The VAR officials at Stockley Park admitted they should have sent Lo Celso off for his clear stamp on Azpilicueta earlier on and said it was not a VAR error but a human error.

For referee Michael Oliver to have not seen it was one thing, but for VAR to then say at the time that a potential season-ending challenge was not worthy of punishment was even more remarkable.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Olivier Giroud

Giroud made his first Premier League start since November and he put in a very strong, well-rounded performance.

The 33-year-old's well-taken goal early on set the tone for the match and the 33-year-old was not afraid to do the defensive work against a physical Tottenham team.

His highly professional performance begs the question; Why has he not been playing more often?

PLAYER RATINGS

Chelsea: Caballero (7), James (6), Azpilicueta (7), Rudiger (6), Christensen (6), Alonso (7), Jorginho (6), Kovacic (6), Barkley (7), Mount (7), Giroud (8).

Subs: Abraham (5), Willian (N/A)

Tottenham: Lloris (7), Tanganga (5), Alderweireld (6), Vertonghen (5), Sanchez (5), Davies (5), Ndombele (6), Winks (5), Lo Celso (4), Bergwijn (5), Moura (5).

Subs: Lamela (6), Alli (N/A), Aurier (N/A)

KEY MOMENTS

15' - GOAL! Giroud scores his first goal of the season in the Premier League! His first effort is saved by Lloris before the rebound is smashed onto the post by Barkley, but the ball bounces back to Giroud who drives his shot on the half-volley into the bottom corner!

48' - GOAL! Chelsea extend their lead and they do so in brilliant fashion!

Barkley tees up Alonso on the left flank and the Spaniard smashes his first-time shot into the bottom corner with pinpoint accuracy!

52' - OUCH! Lo Celso puts in a heavy challenge on Azpilicueta and it appears to be a horrid stamp on the Spaniard's ankle. It looks like a red and it has gone to VAR...

53' - WOW. Remarkably, the decision is NOT overturned and Lo Celso remains on the pitch! The replays certainly showed a nasty stamp and Lampard is fuming at fourth official Kevin Friend. That's a highly controversial decision.

79' - BIG MISS! Mount delivers a delightful ball for the unmarked Abraham at the near post but his first-time shot is brilliantly saved by Lloris! He should have scored that!

89' - GOAL! Game on as Rudiger scores an own goal! Lamela tries to square the ball across the goalmouth looking for Alli, but instead if deflects off Rudiger and creeps in at the near post!

KEY STATS