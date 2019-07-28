Lampard gave starts to both Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater, both of whom are expected to be sold or loaned out before the transfer window shuts, but it was other players on the edge of the squad who impressed.

Ross Barkley equalised for Chelsea after Josh Barrett had given Reading an early lead.

Kenedy, another player who is unlikely to remain part of the first team picture under Lampard after spending last season on loan at Newcastel, put the away side ahead just before half time.

Four minutes after the restart, Michael Morrison levelled the scors for Reading.

Mason Mount, who Lampard knows well from their shared spell at Derby County, added two goals in three minutes with half an hour of normal time remaining.

Mount's second goal would prove to be the winner after Sam Baldock pulled one back for Reading, but they could not find an equaliser.