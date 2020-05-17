Football
Premier League

Hudson-Odoi arrested 'after row with model'

Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on September 28, 2019

Image credit: Getty Images

ByAlexander Netherton
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested at 4am on Sunday after breaking lockdown rules and following a reported argument with a woman.

The Sun newspaper report that Hudson-Odoi was visited by the police after the woman he was with had rung the police and also called for an ambulance.

Paramedics also came to the player's home, and the woman went to hospital after 'complaining of feeling unwell'.

London Metropolitan police issued a statement regarding the incident:

“Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 03:53hrs on Sunday 17 May to a report of an unwell woman.”

The police have confirmed that the man arrested remained in police custody.

