Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on September 28, 2019

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested at 4am on Sunday and later released on bail after breaking lockdown rules amid reports of a woman falling unwell.

The Sun newspaper report that Hudson-Odoi was visited by the police after the woman he was with had rung the police and also called for an ambulance.

Premier League Coronavirus crisis: What options does the Premier League have?

Paramedics also came to the player's home, and the woman went to hospital after 'complaining of feeling unwell'.

London Metropolitan police issued a statement regarding the incident:

“Police and London ambulance service were called at 03:53hr on Sunday 17 May to a report of an unwell woman. She was taken to hospital. A man was arrested at the scene. He was released from custody and bailed. Enquiries continue.”

