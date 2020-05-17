Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on September 28, 2019
Image credit: Getty Images
Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested at 4am on Sunday and later released on bail after breaking lockdown rules amid reports of a woman falling unwell.
The Sun newspaper report that Hudson-Odoi was visited by the police after the woman he was with had rung the police and also called for an ambulance.
Paramedics also came to the player's home, and the woman went to hospital after 'complaining of feeling unwell'.
London Metropolitan police issued a statement regarding the incident:
“Police and London ambulance service were called at 03:53hr on Sunday 17 May to a report of an unwell woman. She was taken to hospital. A man was arrested at the scene. He was released from custody and bailed. Enquiries continue.”
