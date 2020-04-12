Nicknamed 'The Cat' due to his reflexes, Bonetti made over 700 appearances for the Blues across two spells and also won seven caps for the England national team, and was a non-playing member of the victorious 1966 World Cup winning team.

"Chelsea Football Club is hugely saddened to announce the passing today of one of our indisputably all-time great players, Peter Bonetti," a club statement read.

"Our former goalkeeper had been suffering from long-term illness. All at Chelsea wish to send our heartfelt and deepest condolences to Peter’s family and friends."

His time at Chelsea was punctuated by a spell in the USA with St Louis Stars and after he left Stamford Bridge, he played briefly for Dundee United.

After retirement, he worked as a postman on the Scottish Isle of Mull and enjoyed coaching stints with both England and Chelsea.

His record of 729 appearances for Chelsea is bettered only by Ron Harris, who turned out 795 for the club.