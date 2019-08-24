The away side came away with all three points in a 3-2 win against Norwich City courtesy of goals from Harry Mount and Tammy Abraham, who scored a brace.

It was a resilient performance from Chelsea to earn their first Premier League win of the season despite conceding two first half goals.

Speaking after the game to the BBC, Lampard praised his side, saying: "It was a tough test and Norwich will get a lot of points here because they are a good side.

"The two goals we gave away I didn't like but there were lots of good elements to our play and I'm really pleased."

He singled out striker Abraham for his performance after the abuse he has suffered since becoming a first team regular.

"I'm particularly pleased for Tammy and he scored two good goals and the winning goal, but I want to talk about all the players today as we controlled the game on a hot day," the Chelsea manager said.

"Our performances haven't given us what we deserved so far - but today it did."