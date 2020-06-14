Football
Premier League

Hudson-Odoi to face no action on rape allegation

Chelseas Callum Hudson-Odoi wurde vom Vergewaltigungs-Vorwurf freigesprochen

Image credit: Imago

ByReuters
3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi said on Saturday police have confirmed they will take no further action over a rape allegation.

Premier League

The 19-year-old was arrested on May 17 following an argument with a woman, the Sun newspaper had reported.

"I have stayed silent and assisted the police fully throughout their enquiries, as I knew the day would soon come when my name would be cleared," Hudson-Odoi wrote on Twitter.

"Following a full and thorough investigation, the police have now confirmed they will take no further action."

Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "A man arrested on Sunday, May 17 following an allegation of rape has been released with no further action."

Chelsea have made no comment on the incident.

Premier League

Premier League

