Football
Premier League

Boost for Chelsea as Kante returns to training - report

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

N'Golo Kante

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has reportedly returned to the club's Cobham training ground to begin individual sessions once more.

  • Premier League confirm June 17 return
  • Sterling, Kane react to June 17 restart

The France international was at Cobham last Tuesday before being granted permission to train at home after expressing safety concerns amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Transfers

Liverpool drop out of race for Werner - Paper Round

YESTERDAY AT 07:17

It was reported he was prepared to sit out the remainder of the Premier League season, but the Guardian reports Kante is back after softening his stance, although he is not yet ready to take part in contact training.

Play Icon
WATCH

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

00:01:19

The Premier League confirmed on Thursday that the 2019-20 season will resume on Wednesday, June 17, with all 92 remaining games to be shown live on TV.

The restart will kick off with Aston Villa vs Sheffield United and Manchester City vs Arsenal, which were both postponed due to the Carabao Cup final. The completion of those two games will leave every team with nine matches left to play.

There will then be a full round of matches starting on Friday, June 19.

Chelsea were fourth in the Premier League with 48 points from 29 games when the season was suspended.

Premier League

Liverpool's Henderson praises safety protocols in place for training

21/05/2020 AT 17:38
Premier League

In-Depth: Watford's Deeney says no to training over COVID-19 concerns

19/05/2020 AT 10:52
Related Topics
FootballPremier LeagueChelsea
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Koeman postponed check-up just weeks before heart attack

15 MINUTES AGO
Football

AC Milan president opposes plan to restart with Cup matches

27 MINUTES AGO
Football

Sweden gives green light for league to start

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Football's coming back, and it's okay to be happy about it

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

00:01:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

00:01:59
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Does leaked memo reveal Barca transfer policy? - Euro Papers

00:01:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

00:01:32
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

18 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

18 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

21 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Cricket

South Africa suspends all activities for 60 days

16/03/2020 AT 14:23
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
UK Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-6 Mark Allen - the final as it happened

09/12/2018 AT 22:13
Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 13:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

26/05/2020 AT 15:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Motorcycling

Bike legend Bayliss makes racing comeback at 48

13/12/2017 AT 09:52
Giro d'Italia

Dumoulin lead slashed after toilet break as Nibali wins Stage 16

23/05/2017 AT 15:15
Bundesliga

Lewandowski: Klopp made me a more complete player

10/11/2015 AT 16:02
View more

What's On (2)

Previous article‘Now we’re talking’ - Sterling, Kane, and more PL players react to June 17 restart
Next articleThe Warm-Up: Football's coming back, and it's okay to be happy about it