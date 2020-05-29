Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has reportedly returned to the club's Cobham training ground to begin individual sessions once more.

The France international was at Cobham last Tuesday before being granted permission to train at home after expressing safety concerns amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was reported he was prepared to sit out the remainder of the Premier League season, but the Guardian reports Kante is back after softening his stance, although he is not yet ready to take part in contact training.

The Premier League confirmed on Thursday that the 2019-20 season will resume on Wednesday, June 17, with all 92 remaining games to be shown live on TV.

The restart will kick off with Aston Villa vs Sheffield United and Manchester City vs Arsenal, which were both postponed due to the Carabao Cup final. The completion of those two games will leave every team with nine matches left to play.

There will then be a full round of matches starting on Friday, June 19.

Chelsea were fourth in the Premier League with 48 points from 29 games when the season was suspended.

