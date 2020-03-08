Chelsea thumped Everton 4-0 to open up a five-point gap on the chasing pack in the race for a Champions League spot.

The hosts, who welcomed former manager Carlo Ancelotti back to Stamford Bridge, took the lead when Mason Mount’s neat spin in the box afforded him the space to score before a swift break saw Pedro make it two.

In the second half, it took less than 10 minutes for Chelsea to double their lead. Willian drilled in from outside the box to make it three, and then Olivier Giroud stabbed home from a corner.

The goal leaves Chelsea still in fourth but five points clear of Wolves, with Manchester United yet to play their crosstown rivals.

Everton find themselves stuck in 12th, just 10 points off the relegation zone.

Talking point - Gilmour looks the real deal

There will be plenty of ups and downs to come in the next few years of an emerging career for Billy Gilmour, but he glided across the pitch with a preternatural poise. Mount and Gilmour could be at the heart of this Chelsea side for a decade - though there is much to prove for the both still.

Man of the match - Ross Barkley (Chelsea)

The former Everton man was roundly booed and jeered by Everton fans, still sore over the manner of his exit when he joined up with Antonio Conte. However he was at the heart of his current side’s attacking play. He could be a vital part of England’s Euro 2020 campaign.

Player ratings

Chelsea: Kepa 7, Azpilicueta 7, Rudiger 7, Zouma 6, Alonso 7, Mount 7, Gilmour 7, Barkley 8, Willian 8, Giroud 7, Pedro 7. Subs: James 6, Broja 6, Anjorin 6.

Everton: Pickford 6, Keane 5, Holgate 5, Digne 5, Sidibe 6, Davies 5, Gomes 6, Bernard 5, Sigurdsson 5, Richarlison 5, Calvert-Lewin 5. Subs: Walcott 6, Kean 6, Gordon 6.

Key events

14’- GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Everton. Mount scores - Mason Mount receives a pass inside the box by Pedro, he spins away into space, and whips in a low shot at the near post.

21’ - GOAL! Chelsea 2-0 Everton. Pedro scores - His first Premier League goal in 18 games. Barkley pings a ball through the middle to cut out the defence, and Pedro beats Pickford at the near post.

26’ - CALVERT-LEWIN MISS - Calvert-Lewin blows his big chance. Everton work the ball for Calvert-Lewin, and he scuffs the ball over Kepa and well wide of the post.

51’ - GOAL! Chelsea 3-0 Everton. Willian scores - Barkley shifts the ball right to Willian just outside the D. Everyone backs off him, so he calmly drills a shot into the corner to make it three.

54’ - GOAL! Chelsea 4-0 Everton. Giroud scores - Willian takes a short corner, gets it back, and lifts a ball into the six-yard box. The striker is on hand to poke the ball past Pickford.

57’ - PICKFORD SAVE - A Willian cross rolls all the way to Pedro, and his rising shot is acrobatically pushed away by Pickford.

Key stats