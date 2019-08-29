Several British newspapers claim that the 29-year-old central defender will hold talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Carrington on Thursday before agreeing a switch to Serie A.

It is believed that Roma will pay a fee of three million euros to secure the player's services for a year.

Smalling has not featured in a United matchday squad yet this season after the arrival of Harry Maguire from Leicester City.

The new arrival has formed a partnership with Victor Lindelof, freezing Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Smalling out of the first-choice eleven.

Smalling joined Manchester United in 2010 from Fulham for a fee of around £10 million and played for the clubs more than 200 times.