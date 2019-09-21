Burnley striker Chris Wood scored a superb first-half brace to help them outclass promoted Norwich City 2-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday and return to winning ways in the Premier League.

The result snapped Burnley's winless run of four games since they beat Southampton 3-0 on the opening day of the campaign and gave Daniel Farke's Norwich a reality check following their 3-2 upset of champions Manchester City last weekend.

Forward Wood put Burnley ahead in the 10th minute with his first league goal since April, guiding his header past Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul at point-blank range after Ashley Westwood whipped in a perfect ball from a corner.

Norwich paid the price for giving away possession cheaply as New Zealander Wood doubled Burnley's lead four minutes later by meeting midfielder Dwight McNeil's drilled pass from the left with a crisp left-footed shot that gave Krul no chance.

"I feel very happy with the display, not just with the win. It was a very dominant performance from the first whistle to the last," Burnley manager Sean Dyche told the BBC.

"We broke their play up early and scored two good goals. We didn't look in any trouble and a small gripe would be that we should have scored more on the counter.

"There is a lot of competition for places up front. Ashley Barnes has been among the goals, Chris has probably been a bit unlucky but I'm really pleased for him. His second today was an excellent goal after a great run and finish."

Midfielder Moritz Leitner, who came on in the opening half for the injured Alexander Tettey, had Norwich's best chance in the 23rd minute but his fierce shot from distance rattled the post with Nick Pope beaten.

"We always knew this would be tougher than City. The two (Burnley) strikers are really hard to play against but we will learn from it," Norwich defender Ben Godfrey said.

"It is never great to concede but we go again. We play out from the back, that philosophy has got us here so why change it? If we get punished, we get punished. We'll stick to it."

Dyche's Burnley, who have collected eight points from six matches, next travel to promoted Aston Villa while Norwich visit Crystal Palace.