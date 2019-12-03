Manchester City scored some beautiful goals as they brushed aside Burnley at Turf Moor to earn a comprehensive 4-1 win on Tuesday night.

Goals in each half from Gabriel Jesus gave City a 2-0 lead with 50 minutes gone, before Rodri and Riyad Mahrez added excellent finishes of their own to extend the lead to four.

Burnley bagged a consolation through Robbie Brady late on, but it was far too little far too late for the outclassed Clarets, with City, for one night at least, closing the gap to Liverpool at the top of the table to eight points.

Jesus had the ball in the net early on after getting the faintest of touches to a Angelino volley, only to be denied by the offside flag.

City, though, continued to press and soon Jesus’ first goal since mid-October - a wonderful curling strike from the angle after being played in by David Silva – edged the champions in front in the 24th minute.

Nick Pope then brilliantly denied Raheem Sterling from close range to deny City a second, before making another smart save, with his legs, to keep out a goal-bound Bernardo Silva effort before the break.

In the second half, City did not relent, and soon had that second. Kevin De Bruyne spread the ball wide for Bernardo Silva, who fired a pinpoint cross onto the boot of Jesus, with the Brazilian guiding the ball into the top corner.

Burnley made changes in search of a way back into the match, but with one foul swoop of Rodri’s boot, a real thunderbolt of a strike that flew past Pope before he could move, City had three, with substitute Mahrez drilling his 50th Premier League goal three minutes from time to seal a much-needed City win, a victory brought about through a performance as good as we have seen from City in some time, even if Brady's late strike denied them a clean sheet.

TALKING POINTS

City of old back with a bang. As wonderful as Liverpool have been this season, City have allowed Jurgen Klopp’s side to streak clear with some uncharacteristic lacklustre displays of late, but at Burnley, City found their groove once more, earning just a second win in their last six games. Defensively, the champions have susceptible in recent matches, but with Rodri excellent in his protection of the back four, City looked comfortable. In attack, they are back to their best – mini-blip over?

MAN OF THE MATCH

Gabriel Jesus. With Sergio Aguero out injured, the onus for goals is on Jesus, who came into the contest at Burnley without a goal in his last eight City appearances, but after curling his sublime opener at Turf Moor, the Brazilian burst into life and showed why he is a top level striker. His second was a brilliant, instinctive finish, and he lead the line with aplomb all evening. City will need more of the same in the coming weeks.

PLAYER RATINGS

Burnley: Pope 7, Pieters 6, Bardsley 6, Tarkowski 5, Mee 6, Cork 6, Hendrick 5, Drinkwater 4, McNeil 6, Lennon 6, Wood 5... Subs: Barnes 6, Brady 6, Rodriguez 6.

Man City: Ederson 7, Walker 7, Angelino 6, Otamendi 8, Fernandinho 7, Rodri 9, Silva 8, Bernardo 9, De Bruyne 9, Sterling 8, Jesus 9... Subs: Mahrez 6, Foden 6, Garcia N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

6’ - NO GOAL! Well-worked corner picks out Angelino, who lashes a volley for goal, Jesus gets a touch, the ball finds the net, but Jesus is adjudged to be offside. Replays show it was the correct call.

24’ - GOAL! Burnley 0-1 Manchester City. There it is! Superb finish from Jesus to break the deadlock. There was concern in the build-up for De Bruyne who stayed down after a coming together, but City played on, David Silva fed it wide for Jesus, who waited for his moment, before curling a sublime effort past the despairing dive of Pope. Super goal.

32’ - WHAT A SAVE! Brilliant centre from De Bruyne, Sterling looks certain to score, but Pope hangs out a leg to make the block from point-blank range.

43’ - CHANCE AT BOTH ENDS! Lennon's cross finds McNeil at the back post, he volleys for goal but it hits his own man, Wood, and City clear. De Bruyne races down the left on the counter, feeds it across for Bernardo Silva, who looks odds-on to score, but Pope makes a fine save with his legs to keep his side in it.

50’ - GOAL! Burnley 0-2 Manchester City. It most certainly had been coming, but there is the second from Jesus. In the absence of Aguero, Jesus is doing the business here. Fine pass from De Bruyne out to Bernardo Silva, who fires a super cross into Jesus, the Brazilian sticks out a leg and diverts the ball into the top corner.

68’ - GOAL! Burnley 0-3 Manchester City. WHAT. A. GOAL. A thunderbastard of a strike from Rodri makes it three. Anything De Bruyne can do at the weekend, Rodri can match, it seems. The ball came to him on the edge of the box, on the bounce, with the Spaniard unleashing a ferocious strike past Pope before he could move. Incredible goal once more from City.

88’ - GOAL! Burnley 0-4 Manchester City. Another brilliant, brilliant goal, this time from Mahrez, makes it four. Great feet from Mahrez to work space for the shot before firing into the bottom corner. That is his 50th Premier League goal.

89’ - GOAL! Burnley 1-4 Manchester City. No clean sheet for City as Brady fires home a consolation for the hosts. Out of nothing, really. The ball broke fortunately for Brady, who rifled home in space. Three minutes of added time here.

KEY STATS

Each of Gabriel Jesus' last 11 goals in all competitions for Manchester City have been scored away from home, a run stretching back to April.

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is now the third top-scoring Brazilian player in Premier League history (32), trailing only Philippe Coutinho (41) and Roberto Firmino (52).

David Silva has made six assists from open play in the Premier League this season; just one fewer than he managed in 33 appearances in the competition last term (seven assists from open play).

Riyad Mahrez has become the ninth different player from Africa to reach 50 Premier League goals, netting 39 for Leicester and 11 for Manchester City (177 appearances).