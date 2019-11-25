Conor Hourihane returned to the starting line up with a bang as Aston Villa comfortably beat Newcastle United on an unhappy return to Villa Park for Steve Bruce.

After a month away from the team, the Irish playmaker laid on two wonderful free-kicks, scoring one and assisting Anwar El Ghazi with the other, as Villa returned to winning ways after three games without victory.

Newcastle were punished for their first-half tentativeness, often reshaping back into their structured 5-4-1, which Villa were able to play through and around, orchestrated by the wondrous Hourihane from midfield and Jack Grealish on the left wing.

The Villa captain was reintroduced to the side by Dean Smith after two games out with a calf injury, but his presence gave the Villans a boost as they outclassed their visitors with fast-paced attacking intent.

Newcastle started the second half with more impetus, and Allan Saint-Maximin, charismatic as ever, led their charge, but the Magpies died away and allowed Villa to close the game out with ease.

Villa move up to 15th with the win, one point behind Newcastle, who are 14th.

Talking point

Villa receive full reward for their attacking intent; Newcastle punished for their lack of invention. Aston Villa were fully deserving of their victory down to their desire to get the ball down and play with pace, and it frightened Newcastle, putting their defensive five at sixes-and-sevens the whole game. Jack Grealish and Conor Hourihane were focal points, as to their full-backs who were consistently bombing on to add width to play around the Newcastle low block.

Player Ratings

Aston Villa: Heaton 6, Guilbert 7, Konsa 7, Mings 7, Targett 6, McGinn 6, Douglas Luiz 6, Hourihane 8, El Ghazi 7, Wesley 6, Grealish 8

Newcastle: Dubravka 6 Fernandez 5, Clark 5, Dummett 5, Yedlin 5, Hayden 6, Shelvey 6, Willems 6, Saint-Maximin 6, Almiron 4, Joelinton 4

Man of the match

Conor Hourihane, Aston Villa: The former Barnsley midfielder ran the show behind the marauding Jack Grealish, and the two ran amok as they swept Newcastle aside.

Hourihane was silky in possession and his delivery second to none, as shown by his second free-kick landing in no-man's land before being gleefully poked home by El Ghazi.

The Irishman was instrumental in all things positive for Villa and it was a joy to watch on his return to Premier League football.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa and Deandre Yedlin of Newcastle United in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle UnitedGetty Images

Key events

32' GOALLLLL! What a hit from Conor Hourihane! The set from Grealish, and the delicious curl around the wall inside the near post! 1-0 Villa, and richly deserved!

36' GOAL! And there it is! Another Hourihane free kick, plays it into the corridor between the 'keeper and the defensive line, and Anwar El Ghazi doubles the lead.

53' CLOSE! As soon as Newcastle get into the game, a corner from Grealish is slammed at goal by the head of Ezri Konsa, but Martin Dubravka stands firm and Newcastle survive!

61' CLOSE! A hopeful punt into the box from Saint-Maximin is nearly hooked into his own net by Konsa, but the resulting corner comes to nothing and we remain at 2-0 as we delve into the final 29 minutes.

77' SO CLOSE! Absolutely beautiful football from Villa, with Hourihane and Grealish again involved, and the Irishman's low cross is missed by Wesley; Dubravka making an excellent save.