Arsenal have spoken to David Luiz, Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe and Granit Xhaka after the quartet flouted lockdown restrictions.

Pepe was pictured playing football with friends, Xhaka and Luiz were seen together in a park, while Lacazette was close to a car valeter on his own driveway.

“Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We’ll be speaking to our players," an Arsenal spokesman told The Sun.

“We were concerned so we have spoken to Nicolas who shares a house with a number of relatives who were involved in this game.

“We have reminded him of the importance of everyone following the guidelines.”

The Gunners announced on Monday that they were the first Premier League team to reduce pay for players due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Tottenham duo Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko apologised for breaching government guidelines on social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak after posting a video of themselves training together.

Aurier shared a series videos on social media of himself and Frenchman Sissoko doing shuttle runs together but later deleted them.

"We wish to apologise for not setting the right example here," the pair said in a joint statement.

"We recognise that as professional footballers we have a responsibility to be role models, particularly during this uncertain period that everyone around the world is facing.

"We must all respect the government advice to minimise the number of lives lost during this pandemic. We cannot thank NHS staff enough for their tireless work... and we shall both be making a financial donation to show our support."

Additional reporting from Reuters

