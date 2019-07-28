The former Fulham and Celtic striker scored twice against Arsenal 'keeper Bernd Leno in the second half, cancelling out Arsenal's goal.

That came from Pierre-Emerick Aubaeyang, who turned Henrikh Mkhitaryan's cross goalward after good work from Aisnley Maitland-Niles in the build up.

The game was a chance for Arsenal fans to see new signings Dani Ceballos and Gabriel Martinelli in their new club's colours, with both brought on as substitutes in the second half.

While manager Unai Emery may be concerned over Arsenal's defensive frailty, the number of changes made in the second half prevent him from drawing any firm conclusions in Laurent Koscielny's continued absence.