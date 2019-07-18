The England international was found guilty of two of 11 offences the FA had charged him with back in November 2018.

The Regulatory Commission found Sturridge not guilty of nine charge relating to passing inside information to family and friends regarding potential transfer moves in January 2018. The forward, released by Liverpool this summer, was found guilty of two charges of instructing his brother to lay bets on a proposed move to Sevilla in the same month.

The ban was effective of July 17 meaning Sturridge will be able to resume playing on July 31.

The FA said in a statement that it intended to appeal the Regulatory Commission’s decision, and the sanction imposed.

THE FA STATEMENT IN FULL

“Mr Sturridge faced eleven charges. Nine of those charges (1a, 1b, 2, 5, 6a, 6b and 7-9) concerned alleged breaches of the inside information rule, in that, it was said, Mr Sturridge had provided inside information to friends and family about his possible transfer moves in January 2018, which information had then been used for, or in relation to, betting,” read a statement on the FA’s website.

“Those charges were dismissed by the Regulatory Commission.”

“The Regulatory Commission found proved charges 3 and 4, which alleged that, in that same transfer window, Mr Sturridge had instructed his brother, Leon, to bet on a possible move by him (Daniel) to Sevilla FC. In issuing that instruction, the Regulatory Commission found that, as a matter of fact, Mr Sturridge had provided his brother with inside information for that purpose.

“By way of sanction, the Regulatory Commission imposed on Mr Sturridge a six-week suspension from participation in any domestic football matches (including friendlies), such suspension being effective from 17 July 2019. Four weeks of that ban have been suspended until 31 August 2020, meaning that Mr Sturridge will be able to resume participating by 31 July 2019 in the event he commits no further breaches of FA Rule E8. In addition, the Regulatory Commission imposed a fine of £75,000 on Mr Sturridge.

“The FA respectfully disagrees with the Regulatory Commission’s findings and will be appealing against the charges which were dismissed and the sanction which was imposed.”