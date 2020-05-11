Danny Rose slams talk of Premier League football restarting again when "people's lives are at risk" while Raheem Sterling has his own reservations.

Professional football in England has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but football was given the green light by the UK government on Monday to resume behind closed doors from June 1.

Tottenham defender Rose, who has been on loan at Newcastle since January, is furious about the idea of football restarting again and made his feelings clear on Monday.

The England international said on an Instagram Live: "The government is saying we are bringing football back because it is going to boost the nation's morale.

"I don't give a f*** about the nation's morale, people’s lives are at risk.

Football shouldn't even be spoke about coming back until the numbers have dropped massively. It's b*******. Well see. I'm supposed to tested on Friday so we will just have to wait and see.

STERLING HAS RESERVATIONS

Sterling is unsure he wants to get back to playing football during the coronavirus pandemic Image credit: Getty Images

"We all want to get back to football but at the same time there's a pandemic going on," the Manchester City forward said on his own YouTube channel.

"The moment we do go back it just needs to be a moment where it's not just for footballing reasons, it's safe for not just us footballers but the whole medical staff, referees.

"I don't know how that's going to work but I feel like once that side of the people's safety and the player's safety is secured and their wellbeing is looked after then that's the right time to go back in.

"Until then, I'm not scared but reserved and thinking what the worst outcome could be.

At the same time I'm looking forward to it and I really want to get back but hopefully it will all be well when we do get back.

